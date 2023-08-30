Bella Vista Club News

Adante Music Club

Bella Vista

Andante Music Club's first meeting of the season is at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. A free lunch will be served and the program, "Salute to the United States," begins at 1 p.m. Dr. Robert Ritschel will lead the program of familiar patriotic music and poems.

Pianists Garth Smith and Yvonne Washer, and vocalist Jo Evans will perform. Charles Whitford on Indian flute and vocalist Arlene Biebesheimer will play a duet. Jill Hale will present poetry. Dr. Ritschel, a retired college president and professor of music, promotes the appreciation for music in the Bella Vista area. This program, like all Andante programs, is free and open to the public.

For more information visit andantemusicclub.org or email [email protected].

Hill 'n Dale Hiking Club

The club will be hiking Tuesday, Sept. 5 on the Lost Bridge Trail, a 4.7-mile loop near Garfield. Interested hikers may email [email protected] for hike details. For further information, go to bvhikingclub.com.

Bella Vista

Christian Women's Connection

Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will meet for brunch on Wednesday, Sept. 13 from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Bella Vista Community Church. The inspirational speaker will be Jana Vick from DeSoto, Texas. Her message is titled "Anchor in a Storm." Th special feature will be "Use Fall's Bounty -- Making Pumpkin & Apple Butter" by Becky Parmelee.

Breakfast is $10 and reservations or cancellations are essential by noon on Friday, Sept. 8. For reservations: call 479-366-7562 or text 479-381-6516, or email: [email protected].

The September Prayer Connection will be held on Sept. 6 at 9 a.m. at 34 Stonehaven Drive in Bella Vista. Reservations are not necessary for the Prayer Connection and all are welcome.

The club's meetings are regularly held at 10 a.m. on the fourth Wednesday of the month at Bella Vista Community Church, 75 East Lancashire Blvd. Visitors are always welcome.

Email club information to [email protected]. Space in the paper will dictate the number of club news items to print in the paper each week. The Weekly Vista will first take items that include an upcoming date and fill any remaining space with various items.