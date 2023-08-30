Bella Vista, Bentonville Restaurant Inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness.

Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

Aug. 15

YW Poke

3511 S.E. J St., Suite 7, Bentonville

Priority violations: Sheet pan of salmon stored above a box of cucumbers.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Shrimp and tuna thawed in bowl of water.

Aug. 16

Bentley's Beach Bar

911 S.E. 28th St., Suite 7, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No Certified Food Manager at this time. Dirty dishes with parmesan in handwash sink in prep area.

Casa Castillo Kensington

3906 E. Central Ave., Bentonville

Priority violations: Wooden cutting board with worn surface.

Priority foundation violations: Classroom bathroom was out of paper towels.

Core violations: No documentation of a Certified Food Protection Manager. Facility has thermometers in the refrigerator and freezer; however, they are not refrigerator thermometers. No refrigerator thermometer in the classroom refrigerator. Employee wearing bracelets and ring with stones. Posted permit is expired.

Onyx Coffee Lab

100 N.W. Second St., Suite 106, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No irreversible temperature measuring device.

Superfine Sweet Shoppe

215 S. Main St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Ice cream scoops in dipper well stored in stagnant water.

Aug. 17

McDonald's

3805 Highway 71, Bentonville

Priority violations: Orange juice at 46 degrees in orange juice unit and milk at 46 degrees in bottom of McCafe unit.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Plaza at Highlands Crossing

1 Highlands Crossing Drive, Bella Vista

Priority violations: Relish at 44 degrees in refrigerator.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No documentation of a Certified Food Protection Manager. Pies and other food items were not covered in the refrigerator and freezer.

Aug. 18

Casey's

3209 N.E. 11th St., Bentonville

Priority violations: Chef salad at 48 degrees and turkey sandwich at 48 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Kitchen Manager has the CFM, but certificate was not available at time of inspection. Store Manager is in the process of getting her CFM.

K'zolis Little Oven - Mobile

1540 Partridge Run, Bentonville

Priority violations: Potato slicer is visibly dirty.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Equipment and pizza ovens visibly dirty.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Aug. 15 -- Firehouse Subs, 3511 S.E. J St., Suite 13, Bentonville; Rush Bowl, 3511 S.E. J St., Suite 5, Bentonville

Aug. 16 -- Berretto, LLC, 121 W. Central Ave., Bentonville

Aug. 18 -- Walnut Farm Montessori School, 4208 E. Central Ave., Bentonville