Arkansas 59, 72 input session Thursday in Gentry

GENTRY -- The Arkansas Department of Transportation is conducting a public involvement meeting to gather input on the need for and feasibility of improvements to the Arkansas 59 and Arkansas 72 corridors.

The meeting is set for Thursday, Aug. 31, 4-7 p.m. at the Gentry Public Library's McKee Community Room, 105 E. Main St., Gentry.

The public may view meeting materials and provide written comments online at www.ardot.gov/events-feed/. Comments will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 2. A Spanish translation of the website is available.

Submit online comment forms to the department or print the form and mail it to: Planning Division, 10324 Interstate 30, Little Rock, AR 72209.

"These corridors have experienced significant growth in recent years, and this study will consider if improvements are needed to satisfy these new demands," according to information on the Arkansas Department of Transportation's website. "The study will consider Highway 59 from Siloam Springs to the Missouri State Line and Highway 72 between Highway 59 in central Gravette and Interstate 49."

Much of the region's growth has shifted toward western Benton County in recent years. The studies are needed to ensure western Benton County's transportation network will satisfy future demands, according to the transportation department. The corridors will be examined from a safety, congestion and connectivity standpoint while also considering the region's economic and quality of life needs. Both the current and long-term future needs will be considered.

More information is available at the transportation department's website. The project website provides the ability to view and download meeting materials and exhibits, and a place to provide online comments.

Previous public input sessions were held in October 2021 and June of this year. Area residents showed up in force to tell officials what they thought of the plans.

Early plans are to build to arterial highway standards -- such as Arkansas 102 or Arkansas 112 -- with moderate travel speeds.

"In many cases, existing highways could simply be widened with minimal impacts," according to a handout. "A high-speed freeway is not recommended because it would have very high environmental and property impacts."

Transportation officials said in June there were no detailed plans for the project yet; the study only shows a general area of where a road might be located. And, there's no money for the project at this stage.

Officials said they hoped what may happen is that the cities, counties and transportation department could get together and look at using north-south roads in the area, with improved intersections and widening in some places.

Officials in June also addressed opposition they received when the study was first announced more than two years ago.

Early on in 2021, the Arkansas Department of Transportation had a map with three possible routes to give people an idea where it might go. Enough people expressed concern that the study was tabled, according to department officials. More recently, they've been hearing from people in the 59 and 72 area that want something built because it's getting busier.

The study started in 2019 to determine whether a highway is needed, to identify feasible alternative routes and to develop cost estimates. The department came up with alternatives that were presented for public comment in August 2021.

The study looked at an oval-shaped area west of Bentonville and Arkansas 112 and east of Springtown, Decatur and Gravette. It stretches from the Bella Vista Bypass on the north to U.S. 412 on the south. Northwest Arkansas National Airport sits roughly in the middle.

The 2040 Northwest Arkansas Metropolitan Transportation Plan proposes north-south corridor improvements within the study area west of Interstate 49. Census data and estimates for small cities in or near the study area show large population increases since 2010 and population estimates are for a million people to be living in the region by 2045.