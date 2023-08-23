The Weekly Vista
The Weekly Vista obituaries for Aug. 23, 2023

by Staff Reports | August 23, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

Robert Yoo

Robert Yoo, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at Circle of Life Legacy Village in Bentonville, Ark.

He was born in Detroit, Mich., Sept. 6, 1940.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Robb; and granddaughter, Hanna Huntley.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ardelle; two daughters, Karen Hoffmeyer (David), Krista Huntley (Peter); granddaughter, Rachel Chase (Matthew); two grandsons, Oscar Huntley (Amanda), Maxwell Huntley; and two great grandsons, Bowen and Liam.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Village Bible Church, 1591 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista, AR 72715.

Arrangements are by the Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory where online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Print Headline: Obituaries

