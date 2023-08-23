The Weekly Vista calendar of events

Saturday, Aug. 26

The annual Play Music on the Porch Day, a yearly international event held this year on Saturday, Aug. 26, will be celebrated in Bella Vista at two locations: the Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel as part of its ongoing 35th anniversary celebration, and at the Bella Vista Historical Museum.

From 9-10:30 a.m., area musicians will play a variety of music on the chapel grounds -- from the parking lot throughout the walking trail around the chapel. The public is invited to stroll and listen to the music that includes performances by Lisa Ferguson, Steve Van Hefty, Horn Force, Barbie Nolte, Highlands Wind Quartet, Kristeen Wakeland, Saxophonics, and Gary McCarty.

From 10:15 to 11 a.m., the Southern Strings will play on and around the porch of the Settler's Cabin on the grounds of the Bella Vista Historical Museum. Bring your lawn chair and sit back to enjoy the music. Crazy Willy's Ice Cream truck will be in the parking lot that morning; and cookies and coffee will be available inside the museum after the performance.

With over 1,300 events planned worldwide, the event has musicians everywhere performing just for the love of music.

Sunday, Aug. 27

The Bella Vista Men's Chorus will present its late summer concert on Sunday, Aug. 27, at the Community Church in Bella Vista, 75 E Lancashire Blvd., at 3 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door. The chorus will sing songs of the 20th century under title of "Music, Music, Music" and invites you to sing along.

Tuesday, Sept. 4

The season's remaining Bella Vista Community Band outdoor concert will be held at Blowing Springs Park at 7 p.m., on Sept. 4. Food trucks will be available. The band will also play Sunday, Sept. 24 at First United Methodist Church.

Saturday, Sept. 9

United Lutheran Church invites all to the last Intranational Food Festival event of the year to celebrate Pennsylvania with Oktoberfest on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 5 p.m. The menu features brats as a Dine In or Grab & Go. Reservations are required; please contact the church office at 479-855-1325. The church is located at 100 Cooper Road in Bella Vista.

Sunday, Sept. 10

The Village Baptist Church in the Highlands is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a Worship Celebration Service at 10:10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 10. All are invited to share in this celebration; the church is located at 380 Glasgow Road. Contact the church at 479-855-7775 for more information.

Sunday, Sept. 17

Andante Music Club of Bella Vista is an affiliate of the National Federation of Music Clubs, which sponsors a competition every year, in four categories. The competition is open to all young musicians, in piano, strings, male voice and female voice. The award in each category is $20,000. The winner has responsibilities, mainly to perform a number of concerts.

Music clubs across the state agree to sponsor the young artist. This year's strings category winner is Leland Philip Ko, cello, and his piano collaborator is Adria Ye. The last stop on the state tour is Bella Vista. Leland and Adria will present a concert Sept. 17 at 3 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd. A reception will follow the concert.

NWA music, art and poetry students are co-sponsoring the event with Andante. The concert is free and open to the public. Visit andantemusicclub.org or contact Betty Pierce at [email protected] for more information.

Friday-Saturday

Sept. 22-23

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., will hold a cash-only garage sale Friday and Saturday, Sept. 22-23 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. There will be used furniture, tools, books, pictures, appliances, clothing along with a raffle and silent auction.

The Bella Vista Historical Museum is hosting a fundraiser garage sale this fall. The event will take place on Friday and Saturday, Sept 22-23, in the museum parking lot. Parking spaces are available for individuals who want to hold a garage sale but not at their home. The rent is $25 for one space or $45 for two spaces. This covers both days of the sale; whether your participation is one or both days. Refunds will be given for rain only.

Set up will start each day at 8 a.m., with shutdown by 4 p.m. The museum will be open the same hours both days. Dale Phillips, co-president of the museum, is coordinating this fundraiser. Anyone interested in renting one or more of the spaces is invited to contact Phillips for details at 812-899-2049.

Friday-Sunday

Sept. 22-24

Northwest Arkansas Festival, a first-year event, will be held on the grounds of the old Bella Vista Arts and Crafts Festival at 1991 Forest Hills Blvd. The three-day event will feature barbecue and a BBQ cooking competition, a Backyard Chili Cookoff, room for 350 vendors of crafts and small business, music, a beer tent and a children's area. Profits, after expenses and prize money is paid out, will be donated to the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank.

Bikes, Blues and BBQ is scheduled for the same weekend in September with a new name, Format Festival, in Bentonville, and should drive up attendance for this event. Go online to nwafestival.com for more information.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Dog Days of Summer, open swim for dogs at the Kingsdale Pool, is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 23 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. This event is hosted by the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, the Property Owners Association, ARVEST bank and Crye-Leike Realtors. Admission is $10 per dog and includes a human hot dog lunch. Dogs must be current on vaccinations and neutered. Non- neutered dogs will not be admitted. Pool chemicals will be removed from the pool. Humans will not be allowed to swim. Bring your own towel.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Highlands (United Methodist) Church is having its 6th annual free Cruise-In & Car Show, Sept. 30, at 371 Glasgow Road in Bella Vista. The event is open to all vehicles free of charge; no judging; spectators are welcome. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and spectators can enjoy the show from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Car participants will receive one free lunch ticket. Additional lunch tickets are available for each $10 charity donation. Spectators are also invited to enjoy lunch with a $10 charity donation.

Proceeds go to support Bright Futures, Samaritan's Feet and Snack Packs for Gravette School students. Contact 479-855-2277 for additional information.

Friday-Saturday

Oct. 6-7

The 5th annual Flea in the Park at Blowing Springs is set for Oct. 6-7. Vendor applications are available with limited space. Email [email protected] to receive an application.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Bella Vista Animal Shelter presents the Fast and the Furry (Doxie and Corgi races) on the softball field at 59 Glasgow Road in Bella Vista from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Calling all Dachshunds and Corgis to race for the 2023 title. Along with the races which are organized by breed and dog age until the semi finals, there is a costume contest, Musical Sit event and a "Wanna Bee" race.

Entrance fee is $25 per racer. Registration can be found online at bellavista-animalshelter.org/events/wiener-takes-all/ or visit the shelter. Registration must be completed by Oct. 7. All monies are non-refundable. All monies are considered a donation to the Bella Vista Animal Shelter. If you are looking for a volunteer opportunity at this event please contact Nancy Cullins at 479-222-0917 or by email at [email protected].

Thursday-Saturday

Oct. 19-21

United Lutheran Church will hold the Second Annual Pumpkin Patch Arts and Crafts Festival over three days this year, Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 19-21, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. There are a few outdoor rental spaces available. If interested, contact the church office.

There are unlimited outdoor spaces, 17-by-18, for $100 to include all three days.

The church is also looking for food trucks for the event at a special food truck rate. Contact the church office for more information.

Friday-Saturday

Oct. 20-21

Wishing Spring's Fall Tent Event is scheduled Oct. 20 and 21 from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. They are currently accepting vendor applications on their website, wishingspringgallery.net or at the physical gallery located at 8862 W. McNelly Road in Bella Vista. They ask that all applications be submitted no later than Sept. 31.

Friday, Oct. 27

The Bella Vista Garden Club will host its annual Card & Games Benefit Party at St. Bernard Catholic Church, located at 1 St. Bernard Ln., on Friday, Oct. 27 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.. The event includes raffle drawings and lunch. Coffee, tea, and water will be provided. Participants bring their own cards or games materials. Tickets are $15 per person and reservations can be made starting Sept. 28 at BellaVistaGardenClub.com.

Proceeds from the event are used to fund scholarships for students studying horticulture at Northwest Arkansas colleges and universities.