The legacy of June Summers-Pike: A life of faith and service

Village Baptist Church, nestled in the heart of the Bella Vista Highlands, owes much of its existence to the indomitable spirit of a remarkable woman.

June Summers-Pike, a founding member of the church, played a pivotal role in transforming a simple mission into a vibrant community of faith alongside her husband, Harrison.

The journey began in the late 1990s, a time when families were relocating to Bella Vista from various states, particularly California. June, Harrison and other church members faced the challenge of a 12-mile commute to attend services. This prompted the couple to envision a local church that could better cater to the needs of the growing community.

Harrison was a church planter with a vision. He saw the potential for a church right where they stood -- a place for newcomers to gather in worship and camaraderie. Joined by the missions committee, he and June initiated the creation of a mission in the Highlands. The first steps were taken in March of 1997, meeting in a home, and eventually leading to the establishment of a mission that quickly flourished.

Sunday services were launched in September of 1997, setting the stage for unprecedented growth. June and her husband taught Sunday school in unconventional settings, including at a local beauty salon. Their unwavering commitment to fostering spiritual growth knew no bounds.

The construction of Village Baptist Church stands as a testament to the power of community collaboration. The church's 17,000 square-foot edifice, located on five acres -- land donated by Cooper Communities -- was built entirely by volunteers. The Builders for Christ initiative brought together skilled individuals who selflessly donated their time and expertise. With donations and tithes as their foundation, the project came to fruition, fostering a sense of unity and shared purpose.

Throughout her life, June Summers-Pike's dedication extended far beyond the walls of the church. Prior to her involvement in Village Baptist Church, she and her husband embarked on a missionary journey of their own. As members of the International Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention, they left an indelible mark in Brazil and Portuguese West Africa (Angola).

Serving for a total of 12 years in Brazil, more time in Angola and Cape Town, South Africa, their work touched countless lives, even amidst civil unrest in which they had to flee Portugal for South Africa for several years, their three young children in tow.

One of the most impactful stories emerged from their time in Angola, where a chance encounter with a soldier led to an enduring friendship. This soldier, initially tasked with burning bibles, was moved by the words he read and chose to keep one. This pivotal decision marked the beginning of his journey to faith, eventually becoming a pastor of his own volition amidst fleeing his home country and finding his faith all over the world, and leading new students to seminary that would meet the Pikes on a chance encounter, a testament to the web of faith their mission work established all over the world.

In their retirement years, June continued to inspire and uplift. A published author, she shared her experiences as a missionary and her life as Harrison's partner in her book "Just 9?" which she published in 2020. Her commitment to education extended to teaching at Ecclesia College in Springdale, where she imparted knowledge and values to generations of students.

June's legacy lives on in the hearts of those she touches. From the inception of a humble mission to the growth of a vibrant congregation, her dedication to faith, community and service remains an inspiration to all.

As the Village Baptist Church continues to thrive, it does so with gratitude for the incredible woman who helped shape its history and values.