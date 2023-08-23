Squirrel cookoff moves to nature center

The popular World Champion Squirrel Cookoff returns on Sept. 23 with a new venue at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center in Springdale.

Event founder Joe Wilson cooked up his nutty competition in 2012 on the square in downtown Bentonville and has also held it at the Benton County Quail barn west of the city. The event is back after a brief hiatus due to virus issues, and Wilson has partnered up with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission to put on the show.

The event will be limited to 40 teams during its return, so cooks interested in entering should get in touch with Wilson as soon as possible to ensure they have a space. Visit facebook.com/squirrelcookoff to follow the cook off and learn the details for this year's event.

"We've had people from all over the world come to cook in the past," Wilson said. "Two bankers from New York, a team from the Netherlands, Florida, you name it. But we've also had folks from right here in the Ozarks come and show their chops with limb chicken."

Game and Fish is planning a pellet gun shooting competition for the kids during the event. There have always been a few musicians willing to join in the old-fashioned fun for some song and dance.

Although it's built for fun and squirrel humor runs rampant, the event has a few simple rules. Each three-person team has roughly three hours to prepare its squirrel and a side dish for the judges. Everything – grilling, frying, smoking, roasting, poaching, whatever – has to be done on-site.

All entries must contain 80% squirrel. Proof of squirreliness will be required before cooking. Presentation, taste, tenderness and texture all are important aspects of judging.

That's it in a nutshell.