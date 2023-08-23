RELIGION: Did Adam and Eve have a lawn mower?

I like it when I'm listening to a sermon and the pastor makes me think. At my point in life, that's almost as important as what he or she is saying. So, the other day as the pastor was using the illustration of a garden to explain a biblical paradox, I began to think about the Garden of Eden in the book of Genesis, and I began to wonder: Did Adam and Eve have a lawn mower?

Now, before you put me out to pasture with the confused livestock, let me explain. Genesis 2:8-25 contains the story about how God planted a garden in Eden, encouraged all of the normal foliage to grow up in it, and created man, e.g. Adam, to take care of it. Verse 15 makes it clear that God intended man to both "take care" of the garden and "to work it."

Thus, it was not a place where Adam (and Eve who was created out of his own body to be someone who "corresponded to" or was a "suitable helper" to him for procreation) was to lollygag around in all day with nothing to do. What is interesting though is how the word "garden" is the same word used in Hebrew, Persian and Greek to refer to Paradise.

This word for garden is only used three times in the Bible: Luke 23:43; II Corinthians 12:3; and Revelation 2:7. The reference in Luke is normally the best known where Jesus tells the thief on the cross who repents that he "will be with me in Paradise." Obviously, good Bible students know the reference to Paradise here also references "heaven" or the place of the righteous after death. Thus, there has always been a question about both where a redeemed person goes after death and how soon. So much for the exegesis of the Genesis story about the creation of the Garden of Eden.

My thinking about the garden is much more mundane. I grew up on a farm where having a garden was not only a privilege but a necessity. I know you don't just plant the seeds and hope everything grows up beautiful and productive as you want. You normally have to clear the land, cultivate the soil, fertilize it, plant the seeds just so, and then provide the seeds with an abundance of water and food -- e.g. you have to work and care for the garden. And, don't miss this: you have to make sure you control the weeds!

Those pesky weeds appear to materialize out of thin air and grow with no assistance at all. And, they are very aggressive. They can take over the entire garden while you are enjoying a hearty breakfast.

Now, I know God created a perfect Garden for Adam and Eve, a garden that may actually be similar to the heaven so often mentioned in the Bible; but I want you to notice that there was at least one weed there also. Frankly, there has been a lot of speculation about who or what Satan was/is (or where he came from), but the Bible is explicit in declaring Satan was in the Garden and he was acting just like a weed, doing his best to destroy something beautiful. Satan was and is a bad guy! Maybe he was like a weed in the garden (I know that's a bit of a stretch, but you get my meaning).

So, how did Adam and Eve take care of the Garden and what kind of work did they do in it? Did they have a lawn mower, perhaps a plow, something to cut brush and weeds with, and some way to exert extra strength when needed? Yes, I know God created a perfect garden, and even brush and thorns have a purpose that is not normally bad. The bad thing in God's garden was Satan. He tempted Adam and Eve and caused them to fall from the grace of God and die. I guess Adam and Eve did not have enough to do to keep them busy, since they too easily fell for the first scam mentioned in the Bible. The price was very costly.

Life is always like that. No matter what your estate in life happens to be, there are blessings all around that have been created by God to give you satisfaction and pleasure. However, there are always those pesky weeds, people and things that keep tempting you until you give in and fall into the pit of despair. The temptations are alluring: drugs, alcohol, sexual immorality, stealing, cheating, ignoring to work your place in life; and the consequences are terribly damaging.

Satan is still around folks; he just goes by a different name today, and he still wants to destroy the garden God placed you in when He created you. I don't know how God wanted Adam and Eve to take care of their garden, but I would encourage you to learn how to take care of your own garden.

Robert Box has been a law enforcement chaplain for 30 years. He is a diplomate-level chaplain with the International Conference of Police Chaplains and is an endorsed chaplain with the American Baptist Churches USA. He also currently serves as a deputy sheriff chaplain for the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Opinions expressed are those of the author and not the agencies he serves.