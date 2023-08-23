PC nods two shade tree requirement

The Bella Vista Planning Commission signs off on a proposed amendment to the city's landscaping, screening and buffering code to establish a tree planting requirement for single-family and duplex residential developments.

If the amendment is ultimately approved by the Bella Vista City Council, developers of new residential properties will be required to either plant two shade trees in the front lawn of the property, or to preserve two existing shade trees while clearing lots for construction. This would be part of the requirements for a certificate of occupancy.

Planning commissioners unanimously approved the recommendation to city council during their regular meeting Aug. 14.

Bella Vista Planning Manager Taylor Robertson pointed out that current landscape code only requires trees to be planted in new, non-residential development proposals, which are fairly uncommon. She said the city's development is heavily driven by residential projects, which are currently exempt from any landscaping requirements, meaning single-family contractors may currently clear-cut lots full of mature or growing trees and not replace any of them.

"We do have a fairly-strong, already-adopted tree ordinance currently, it just so happens to exempt single-family residential from all of it," she said during the meeting. "And so this is a minor amendment to our existing code to make single-family at least have to place two shade trees for this consideration before the c of o [certificate of occupancy] can be issued."

Robertson said the amendment references the current tree ordinance for other requirements like recommended species and placement, such as trees can't be placed in or interfere with utility easements.

"We're referencing already-written code that already exists," she said. "All we're doing is saying, single-family homes need to place two shade trees in the front yard, or whatever yard abuts the right-of-way. If they are a corner lot, it's one per side; so that way they don't have to put two per side."

This amendment is being proposed to further solidify Bella Vista's Tree City USA designation, which has been in place for over five years, and also falls in line with planned updates to the city's comprehensive plan, according to Robertson.

The Arbor Day Foundation sets goals for Tree Cities such as having a tree ordinance, tree board, Arbor Day proclamation, and a community tree program such as biannual tree giveaways.

Planning commission member Linda Lloyd also serves on the Bella Vista Tree Board. She stated the tree board is 100 percent behind the amendment for residential tree planting requirements.

During a public hearing on the agenda item, the commission heard comments from Bella Vista City Council Member Craig Honchell, who thanked Robertson for doing the lion's share of the work on this amendment.

"The two tree requirement I think is kind of a minimalist approach, to at least getting something in place -- get a development pattern started for Bella Vista," he said. "I think we can look back on this decades from now and be really proud that we put these trees in the street and kept 'Beautiful View' chugging forward."

(The name "Bella Vista" translates from Spanish and Italian as "Beautiful View.")

Prior to the motion for approval, commission member Clayton Sedberry suggested including a guarantee of three years before a replacement tree is installed, and Chairman David Ellis suggested an exemption for residential properties that have septic systems permitted in the front yard. "They need to be exempt so that we're not doing variances," he said.

Data support:

Staff reports included for the commission prior to the meeting point out that per the Benton County Assessor's Office, there are an estimated 40,348 parcels in Bella Vista; approximately 15,857 of those are improved while an estimated 24,555 are still vacant.

The Bella Vista Community Development Office has issued approximately 239 grading and erosion control (GEC; clearing) permits this year. The standard lot size is .32 acres, meaning that with no preservation or planting requirements, up to 76 acres of natural vegetation and tree canopy may have been permitted to be cleared from Jan. 1 to July 31, according to the report.

In 2022, the development office received approximately 698 GEC applications, which provides a possibility of up to 223 acres being cleared last year alone -- bringing up the total of possibly-cleared acres to 299 in 2022 and 2023. The report says since 2013, the office has received 3,634 GEC applications, bringing the potential for cleared areas in Bella Vista over the last decade to approximately 1,162 acres with no preservation or planting requirements.

"That is over the size of Central Park (843 acres) in New York City," the report notes. "With nearly 24,555 lots (or 60%) left to be developed, it is important to act sooner rather than later to keep Bella Vista beautiful and natural."

The actual language:

If the tree planting requirement is adopted by the Bella Vista City Council, two sections of the city's landscaping code would be amended to read as follows:

Sec. 109-213. Applicability.

(1) The requirements of this article shall apply to:

a. New development. All new public, private, and institutional developments.

b. Additions. Additions over ten percent of the gross floor area of the building or more than 2,500

square feet, whichever is more.

(2) Exemptions. Developments that meet the following requirements shall be exempt from the

requirements of this section:

a. Residential. Single-family residential and duplex residential are exempt from these regulations

with the exception of the requirements as stated in section 109-214.

b. Additions. Additions to existing structures that are under ten percent of the gross floor area of

the building or 2,499 square feet, whichever is less, are exempt.

c. Previous approval. Previously approved developments, which have been given a permit to

begin building construction, are exempt.

(Zoning Ord., § 800.03; Ord. No. 2010-10, § 800.03, 10-2-2010, Ord. No 2023-XX)

Sec. 109-214. Residential Tree Planting Required

(a) Number of trees required. Newly constructed single-family residential and duplex residential structures. Two (2) shade trees shall be planted in each front yard adjacent to the right-of-way. In the instance that a lot has two (2) or more yards adjacent to the right-of-way, one (1) shade tree shall be provided in each yard adjacent to the right-of-way. Certificate of Occupancy may be held for those who fail to complete landscape requirements.

(b) Tree size and location. Minimum tree size and location shall comply with section 109-220 at the time of planting.

(c) Tree species. The required trees shall be of a species that is considered native and non-invasive or as recommended in section 109-221.

(d) Existing trees. Existing trees may be preserved for a credit towards the number of required trees if such trees comply with section 109-222.