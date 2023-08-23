Paving the way

Spencer Tirey/NWA Democrat-Gazette

Employees with Rock Solid Trail Contracting of Bentonville work to pave a section of the Down Under Loop mountain biking trail in Bella Vista on Aug. 10. The trail is being paved with an experimental surface as a test to better maintain the trail surface.

Robert Mitchell, left, spreads crushed stone over tar being sprayed by Kevin Sellers as they work along with others from Rock Solid Trail Contracting to pave a section of the Down Under Loop mountain biking trail in Bella Vista on Aug. 10. They are testing this experimental surface for better maintenance of the trail.

