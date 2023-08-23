OPINION: The Next Chapter: When the guns fell silent

When General Stand Watie surrendered the last organized Confederate forces on June 23, 1865 at Doaksville, Choctaw Nation (now Oklahoma), the guns of our four-year, bloody Civil War finally fell silent.

One out of every 50 Americans who were alive in 1861 had perished. Add to that the hundreds of thousands of wounded and displaced and you would have found a devastated nation.

The place we know today as Bella Vista had become, in the later years of the war, a no-man's land of small skirmishes, guerrilla activities and hiding places. Northern supporters had fled to Missouri or joined together in fortified encampments. Southern supporters had fled to southwest Arkansas or Texas. Bentonville had been almost totally destroyed.

In the years after the war, veterans of both the north and the south began to return to and rebuild this vacant land we now call home. One of the best examples of this rebuilding process took place in Section 34 of the 1903 outline map of Benton County. This section today includes Brompton Courts, Crystal Cave and part of Lake Windsor. In 1903, it was home to two neighboring large landowners.

The first was former Union Lt. Colonel Charles Jackson, commander of the 18th Wisconsin Infantry. This veteran of Shiloh, Vicksburg and the Atlanta Campaign would purchase Crystal Cave, build a staircase down its 100-foot entrance and open it as a tourist attraction.

His neighbor was Confederate veteran Harrison Lucas, a battle-hardened member of the Orphan Brigade -- Kentuckians who fought at Chickamauga and Atlanta. This unit presents the best example of brother against brother. The Confederate Orphan Brigade was at one time under the command of United States President Abraham Lincoln's brother-in-law, Benjamin Hardin Helm.

Together these Civil War veterans from opposing sides, like many others that were once bitter enemies, began working together to forge a better future. They knew that great challenges still lay ahead, but, on this piece of ground that we now call Bella Vista, they started the process of healing.

Charles Jackson would die in 1910. His burial location is still a mystery, but in a twist of history, his funeral was presided over by Presbyterian Minister William Baker, who together with his wife and others, built the first dam across Little Sugar Creek, chose the name Bella Vista, and started the idea of a summer resort in 1915. Harrison Lucas would die in 1925 and be laid to rest in the Dug Hill Cemetery.

These are just two examples of the many veterans who brought their families here after the war. I would like to urge you readers to visit any of our early cemeteries here in Bella Vista, Bentonville, Pea Ridge or McDonald County, Missouri, and you will see the rounded headstones of Union veterans and the pointed headstones of Confederate veterans side by side. For us today, we could ask for no greater symbol of a nation reborn.

Submitted photo Section 34 from the 1903 Benton County Map.

