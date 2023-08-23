OPINION | GARY SMITH: Family changes give different meaning to “back to school”

Once upon a time ...

That's how all good stories start, right? Once upon a time in a land far, far away. So, maybe I'll just stick with the "once upon a time," because the land wasn't so far away. In fact, it was right here.

Once upon a time, this week would have been very, very different for the Lovely Mrs. Smith and me.

Once upon a time there would have been special breakfasts and first-day pictures and rush, rush, rushing to get out the door after months of lounging about.

And there would have been schedules to figure out and parent/teacher conferences to attend and the bright and shiny hope of a new school year tinged with the existential dread of what all could go wrong. In other words, every day in the life of a parent.

The first week of school. Times four. Then three, then two, then one. Then ... not at all.

Once upon a time, we would have prepared for this week with a veritable Easter Egg hunt for items on a supply list ("Do the index cards really have to be 3x5? I mean, is anyone measuring these? And don't you have a pack from last year you never used?").

In the old, old days (pre-any sort of development in our neck of the woods) we would have also prepared for this week with a trip to Tulsa to buy back-to-school clothes. But that was so long ago we might as well have done it in a covered wagon as part of the Land Run.

In the old days. Once upon a time. Long, long ago.

Time is a construct, but it's also somewhat elastic. It stretches and snaps back in the strangest places. Was it really just a few years ago we were loading them all up in a minivan? Was it really just a few years ago they were all at home? Was it really ever that we actually owned a minivan?

It was. They were. We did.

We live in the South. That's the land far, far away that actually isn't that far, at least physically. And yes, many of the things they say about us are true. We add letters to words that don't need them and take letters out that do. We fry everything. It's not the heat, it's the humidity.

And we connect with our community through our kids. And that means, through our schools. Through bake sales and Homecoming parades and Friday night lights.

At least we do when those kids are still at home. When they haven't left to start their own families and take their place in the great big wheel of choir recitals and dance competitions and "you knew you needed to build a model volcano for four weeks and you've just decided to mention it the night before it's due, huh?"

So when they're gone, for many of us, that connection is gone, as well. The recitals, the football games, the midnight volcano construction. OK, I didn't say it was all bad ...

My kids attended schools for about 20 of the 40 years I lived in Rogers. And yet, when I attended a high school football game the year after my last kid graduate, it was like I had been dropped in another town in another state in another country (but where they also played football on Friday nights). I felt like a visitor, not quite as much as the fans of the opposing team, but a visitor nonetheless.

Things change. So quickly you won't believe, so slowly you may not always notice. Just like that, our "right now" becomes "once upon a time."

The Lovely Mrs. Smith and I are in the "in-between times," that period when the kids have all graduated and the grandkids are too young for many school-related activities.

That day is coming, but I can already tell it's going to be different. It's going to be "your grandparents had to leave at half-time because they have things to do," which is code for "they're tired and they don't like to drive at night anymore and lots of people in a parking lot make them nervous."

We won't be the center of the story, the managers of the project, the drivers of the train. Or the minivan.

Schools have opened, and for many in the community, it's the start of a new year in a process they feel like will never end.

But it will. Before you know it. All this will be "once upon a time."