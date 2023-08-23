NWA EDITORIAL | If traffic congestion is to be reduced in Northwest Arkansas, the Muss Bus can’t be the only popular form of mass transportation

When it comes to transportation planning, perhaps it's a hazard of the profession to appear as though you're living in a fantasy world. The job requires looking so far into the future, it's hard for a lot of folks to grasp suggestions for what may be needed 20, 30 or 50 years down the line.

In a lot of communities, such distant plans may indeed be pipe dreams. In Northwest Arkansas, population growth unmatched most anywhere in the nation has demonstrated time and again that infrastructure needs have, often enough, exceeded what once upon a time seemed like wild-eyed projections.

Residents of the region are used to transportation systems -- primarily roads -- playing catch-up to demand. Drivers here are conditioned to believe orange barrels and orange-vested workers are a permanent component of local roads and highways. They never disappear. They just migrate like a slow, plastic cow herd to new locations.

As much as we build ... and build ... and build new roads, planners have acknowledged in transportation studies that no region can "widen its way" out of congestion. Not that Northwest Arkansas isn't giving it the old college try. Consider the work under way to turn Arkansas 112 into another major north-south route for motorists.

Eventually, they tell us, something's gotta give. In about 20 years, the learned prognosticators say, Benton and Washington counties will be the core of a region with nearly 1 million residents. A scenario in which most of them are traveling in single-occupancy vehicles promises gridlock.

One might think by now the people of Northwest Arkansas, and their leaders, would fully embrace mass transit, but there's really not that much evidence to suggest they have. A regional bus system, Ozark Regional Transit, has existed for 45 years, but attempts to get public support for any sort of robust funding source (i.e., a tax) to support it have met with failure. It carries on, not at all on life-support but certainly not expanding in proportion to the region's population growth and development.

Last Wednesday, this newspaper featured another mass transit alternative that's had enthusiastic supporters for years. Regional passenger trains, they'll tell you, are not only possible but necessary to keep Northwest Arkansas from choking itself on traffic congestion.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation plans a series of listening sessions as it updates the 2015 Arkansas State Rail Plan, one of those necessary studies if any state wants to access federal funding for rail projects, either freight or passenger. In Arkansas, rail is all about freight. Its only semi-serious entry in the passenger rail category is an Amtrak train that creeps diagonally -- northeast to southwest and vice versa -- through the state in the middle of the night. It's faster than a mule, but slower than a car.

For as long as we can remember, advocates for a commuter-style rail service between Fayetteville and Bentonville have said the time is NOW to lay the groundwork for it. And they've probably been right, every time the issue comes up. It won't get any easier or less expensive, but "now" never pulls into the station.

Northwest Arkansas can't even say it's checked off the baby steps necessary to come close to starting a strong plan for commuter rail service. If the region can't get behind a robust system of buses as a viable alternative to single-occupant automobiles, it's failing to set up the basic building blocks of a more intricate system of moving people involving rail.

People undoubtedly are interested in the possibilities of rail, but one gets the impression at least some of them imagine rail as an option just to get all the other people off the roads and highways, not so much themselves. The affection for cars hasn't waned, and it may not until gridlock becomes convincingly frustrating. Then, we'll all wonder why someone didn't plan for commuter rail 20 years ago.

A commuter rail system is exceedingly expensive. In 2014, the estimate for a dedicated track serving the region was something like $2 billion plus, lending further to the idea that it's a pipe dream. Using existing tracks was estimated at only -- only! -- $693 million.

The almost universal message among regional planners and folks who study this kind of thing is that Northwest Arkansas needs to get serious about bolstering its bus system before it can venture down the tracks toward some sort of commuter rail connection up and down Interstate 49.

And that will take leadership from municipal, county and state leaders. Has anyone seen evidence of that? Local leaders have plenty to say grace over with more immediate needs, but isn't that always the case in a growing region?

The only seriously popular bus in Northwest Arkansas seems to be the Muss Bus, a popular reference to an overloaded, fictional conveyance for fans of Arkansas basketball coach Eric Musselman. Getting support for the real thing has proven much more difficult than winning another national championship.

It's fine to dream of Northwest Arkansas developing a commuter rail system, but the reality is the first step toward a less-congested future is support for expansion of the existing bus system. Perhaps it's not nearly as sexy as visions of a European-style train service, but what happens if you build that then have no way to get where you're going once you step off a train?

If visions of commuter rail dance in anyone's head, the only chance of such dreams becoming reality is if the region grows its bus system first.