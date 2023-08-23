Hand chime choir brings joy to members

Every Monday at Concordia Retirement Community in Bella Vista, lovely sounds can be heard coming from an upstairs room in the central building.

Resident Joyce Sheldon directs the hand chime choir that meets each week, leading members through a selection of songs and challenging them to try more difficult ones. It is one of many activities available on the calendar at Concordia, and one member said the challenges keep participants' minds sharp.

Sheldon has 40 to 50 years' experience working with hand bells and hand chimes, and she started the program when she moved to Concordia in 2011. She also directs the hand bell and hand chime programs at Highlands United Methodist Church, she said. Hand chimes are different from hand bells. An online source described hand chimes as "tuned square tubes with an external clapper mechanism."

Members of the group sat at tables covered in padding. Each had their own set of music. Sheldon said not every member is able to read music, but as long as they can count time, they can still play the hand chimes.

"Once they get the correct motion, they can circle their notes," she said. "Usually the left hand has the lower note and the right hand has the higher note." She said members who do not read music can color-code their music sheets as well, with one color for the right hand and another color for the left hand.

She said they play all types of music -- classical, religious, popular, etc.

While the group was practicing several songs, Colleen Marie Thompson, business development director for Concordia, dropped by. She said the group regularly performs for the residents at Concordia and everyone enjoys it. Sheldon said the group performs quarterly or so.

Group member Burmis Leavens has been living at Concordia for 10 months. She played in the hand bell choir at the Presbyterian Church in Bella Vista before joining the hand chime group. She added she was a kindergarten teacher in Detroit, Mich., and played piano, so she can read music. She moved to Bella Vista 35 years ago.

"I enjoy it just because it's a challenge to keep finding the right note at the right time," she said.

Dotty Gauthier has been living at Concordia a year and a half and started playing hand chimes as soon as she arrived.

"I found it right away as soon as I got settled," she said.

She said she played a little bit of piano as a youngster and plays a little bit of accordion. She found hand chimes easy to learn, she said.

"I was looking for something musical here, and I always wanted to play some sort of chimes or bells," she said. "For most of us it's the highlight of the week."

Joan Rieger has lived at Concordia seven years and has been playing hand chimes for six years. She has a lot of music in her background, she said. She has played piano since age four and has been in choirs, choruses and musical comedies.

"I've surrounded myself with music because it makes me happy," she said.

She said she caught on easily.

"When you know your notes, that's all it takes, and we have a really good teacher. It's a fun activity," she said.

Sheldon said hand chimes are an offshoot of hand bells. They are easier to play and are more durable, so they are often used in schools. They produce a more mellow sound than hand bells, she said.