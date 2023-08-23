The Weekly Vista
Garden club awards keep coming

by Staff Reports | August 23, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Submitted photo Linda Neymeyer wins first place award for her horticultural submission of a weeping hemlock at the Arkansas Federation of Garden Clubs meeting at the end of July.

The Arkansas Federation of Garden Clubs held its mid-year meeting from July 31-Aug. 1 at the Conference Center in Fairfield Bay, Ark. Six members of the Bella Vista Garden Club joined with more than 80 garden club members from across the state in attendance. The theme of the meeting was "Stepping Back in Time."

Representing the BVGC were officers Dory Hammeke, president, and Linda Neymeyer, secretary. Also in attendance were members Geri Hoerner, Beth Kastl, Mary Doyle, and Ginny Vance. The Northwest District hosted the event which included a Small Standard Petite Flower Show sponsored by the Arkansas Judges Council. Winning an award for her weeping hemlock horticultural submission was Linda Neymeyer.

During the meeting the Bella Vista Garden Club received numerous awards. From National Garden Clubs, Inc., the club received a national award for Digital Media Presentation to include $100 in award money.

NGC also awarded certificates in appreciation of award participation for National Garden Week, Social Media Designed and Managed by Club Members; Website Designed and Managed by Club Members; and Community Project with Native Plants/Wildflowers.

The AFGC awarded the Bella Vista club with the Director's Citation for Outstanding Service, Penny Pines Contest for 2022-2023.

Garden club awards keep coming

