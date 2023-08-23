Fairway Notes

Tournaments

Friends of Dogwood Labor Day Golf Tournaments

$$ for Dogwood

Monday, Sept. 4

$$ for Dogwood is an 18-hole, 4-person Scramble with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. The entry fee is $240 per team plus applicable green and cart fees. The entry includes the Score Helper Game package, prizes for each flight, and lunch after play. There is a $200 Hole in One contest on hole #18.

Bucks for Brittany

Monday, Sept. 4

Bucks for Brittany is a 9-Hole 4-person Scramble starting at 9 a.m. The entry fee is $120 per team plus applicable green and cart fees. Included are prizes in each flight, a snack in the clubhouse after play, a Score Helper package, and a $100 Hole in One contest on #9 sponsored by Melanie's Pet Sitting.

Information and registration forms for both tournaments are available on the website fodbd.com and in all Bella Vista clubhouses. Register now to reserve your space. For more information, contact Susan Nuttall at [email protected] or 630-217-8214.

Golf Leagues

Bella Vista Women's

9-Hole Golf Association

New to Bella Vista, golf or league play? The Bella Vista Women's 9-Hole Golf Association plays every Monday morning, March through October on Bella Vista courses. The club welcomes women of all abilities to come out and join the fun. If interested visit BV9WGA.com or contact Ann Marie Steeneeck, 732-397-0544, for more information.

Women's 5+4-Hole

Golf Association

The Bella Vista Women's 5+4-Hole Golf Association, founded in 1973, welcomes Property Owners Association members to join this group which usually plays at Brittany Golf Course with the option to walk or use carts. Other courses will be played on a few of the association's dates. Play is on Mondays through October. Members score the first five holes of play, after which players can quit or finish out the nine-hole course.

A variety of games are played and no handicaps are used. Sign up to play at the golf course or email Judy Schenk at [email protected]. Annual dues are $15. For more information and a registration form go to sites.google.com/site/bv5wga.

Men's 9-Hole

Golf Association

The Bella Vista Men's 9-Hole Golf Association plays every Wednesday with tee times. All flights play the red tees with gold and white optional for the season. There will be four handicapped flights and weekly sponsored hole prizes plus spring and fall banquets.

Applications are available in the pro shops and can be downloaded from the Property Owners Association's website as well as the 9-hole golf association's website: sites.google.com/site/bv9mga2020. For additional information call Dale Schofield, membership chair, at 479-553-7067.

Women's 18-Hole

Golf League

The Bella Vista Women's 18-hole golf league plays on Thursday mornings, April through October, visiting all 18-hole courses in Bella Vista. Weekly games are a mixture of individual and group games and are handicapped. The league offers scrambles and team games, low gross/low net competitions, and a wide variety of games during the year to add challenge. Information can be found at bvwgc.com or email Ronnie Nelson at [email protected].

Oldes Men's 9-Hole

Golf Group

The Oldes Men's 9-Hole Golf Group plays on Tuesday mornings. The group plays from the red tees and all Bella Vista golf courses are played. The group usually plays a Texas Scramble and all events are handicapped. There is no fee to join, but a $3 entry fee per event is requested.

This is a social golf group with a goal of making new friends. Players of all skill levels are welcome. Contact Barry Owen at [email protected] or 479-876-8432.