Cards & Games

Tuesday/Thursday

Duplicate Bridge

Winners on Aug. 10 were: North-South, Joe Scott and Ned Irving; East-West, Laura Batey and Len Fettig.

Winners on Aug. 15 were: North-South, Joan Bain and Valerie Watson; East-West Becky Mincke and Michael Schomaker.

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at New Life Christian Church located at 103 Riordan Road. All are welcome.

St. Bernard Pinochle Club

Winners Aug. 14 were: Jim and Janet Callarman, first; Darlene Kuta and Nancy Veach, second; Al Akey and Stan Neukircher, third; Ernie and Gayle Alsen, fourth; Bill Schernikau and Nelda Tomer, honorable mention.

This double deck pinochle club is played on the second Monday of each month in the parish hall of St. Bernard Catholic Church. Doors open at 6 p.m. and play begins at 6:30 p.m. Please bring a snack for all to enjoy. Call Fran Olsen at 479-685-5376 for further details.

Potluck 'N Games

Winners on Aug. 14 in Sequence were: Bob Bower and Sheri Bone.

Winners in Texas Canasta were: Gloria Sperry, first; and Winona Brackeen, second.

This group meets every Monday at 5 p.m. for potluck and games at the First United Methodist Church located at 20 Boyce Drive in Bella Vista. Those who enjoy fellowship and food are welcome to join the group.

Tuesday Night

Couples Cribbage

Winners for August 15 were: Linda Hopper and Nancy Veach, first; Dot and Chuck Seeley, second; Karin Fowler and Stan Neukircher, third; Don Knapp and Bill Schernikau, fourth; Alan Akey and Cheryl Cardin, honorable mention.

Play is every Tuesday in the parish hall at St. Bernard Catholic Church, located at 1 St. Bernard Ln. in Bella Vista. The doors open at 4:45 p.m. and play starts at 5 p.m. If interested in joining, call Cheryl Cardin at 925-819-0292. Games are played as couples, but if someone does not have a partner one will be found for them.

St. Bernard Games & Goodies

If you are new to the area and looking for cardplaying friends, you are invited to St. Bernard Catholic Church to play games like Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge, or you may bring your own favorite game. Singles, doubles and full tables are welcome, as are experienced players and new ones.

For those who want to learn a new game, instructors can be arranged. Cards and scoresheets for many games are available. Tables and beverages are provided. Snacks to share are appreciated. Admission is $1 per person; proceeds are distributed to local charities.

St. Bernard Games and Goodies plays on the second Thursday of every month, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. in the parish hall of St. Bernard Catholic Church, located at 1 St. Bernard Lane. For more information call Linda Hoppers at 479-616-0268.

