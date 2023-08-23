BVGC selects Yard of the Month for August

Congratulations to Angela and Mark Dubivsky, who have been selected as the Bella Vista Garden Club Yard of the Month for August. They were nominated by their friend, Jeanne Eibes. Their home is located at 12 Coylton Drive.

Mark and Angela were born and raised in New Jersey and most recently resided in central Jersey until 2019, when they relocated to beautiful Bella Vista. About 20 years ago they vacationed in Eureka Springs and Hot Springs and learned about Cooper's master planned communities. They had an opportunity to visit Hot Springs Village and were impressed with the concept.

When retirement neared, they did some research to learn where other master planned communities were located in the U.S., and found them only in Arkansas, Tennessee and South Carolina. After visiting several of them, the couple decided that Bella Vista offered the most social, recreational and cultural opportunities and conveniences.

They revisited Bella Vista in October 2019 and stayed a month to make sure they felt comfortable in the community. They loved it, bought some land and found a builder to construct their home. They returned in March of 2020 to finalize the design of their house, which was completed in March of 2021.

Mark worked in a variety of companies in New Jersey, serving as an internet engineer. He enjoys camping, fishing (especially fly fishing and fly tying), hiking, biking, archery, watching team sports, singing and games. In New Jersey he sang in barbershop harmony choruses and quartets. He is a member of the Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club.

Angela ran a county-wide nutrition program for older adults, overseeing the operation of up to eight multi-purpose senior wellness centers and the Meals on Wheels program. In addition to gardening, she enjoys reading, crafting, flower arranging (especially Japanese flower arranging – Ikebana), cooking, sour dough bread baking, birdwatching, walking, singing and games (especially Mahjongg). She teaches mahjongg classes and occasionally other classes, i.e. napkin folding and pasta making, and will be teaching an upcoming class on how to make textured papers for crafting.

Angela can be seen working in her gardens daily. In addition to planting, weeding and dead heading, she is checking out the armadillo traffic after significant damage occurred in each of her flower bed's last year. So far this year, she has trapped and relocated 12 armadillos. She keeps the deer from nibbling by using the Bella Vista Garden Club's recipe, along with other commercial granular products.

The garden club thanks Angela and Mark for yet another example of a well-kept yard, helping to keep Bella Vista beautiful year round. The club promotes and rewards exemplary yard care in Bella Vista and recognizes neighbors who demonstrate above-average efforts in maintaining their property, which contributes to the overall appearance of the community at large.

All homes and businesses in Bella Vista are eligible. Nominations are for the front and side yards jointly. One yard is chosen each month by club members who select the yard that best exemplifies uniqueness, beauty and curb appeal.

Nominate a yard today via email to: [email protected]. Please provide the address and the homeowners' names if known. All nominations will be in the running for future recognition.

Submitted photo 12 Coylton Drive

