Bella Vista Police Reports

by From Staff Reports | August 23, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 7

4:53 p.m. Police received a report at Arkansas Highway 340 and Shepton Lane that an 18 wheeler was high centered and stuck in the road, blocking both lanes of traffic.

8:59 p.m. Police received a report on Basore Lane that there was a light going on and off inside a vacant house near the caller. Police responded and discovered the home was being remodeled and a light that had been left on was flickering.

Tuesday, Aug. 8

10:54 a.m. Police received a report on Longdon Lane that lumber had gone missing at a construction site. The site was placed on extra patrol.

7:05 p.m. Police arrested Gerald Wayne Cooper, 67, in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving and out-of-town warrants, and Monica Lynette Jenkins, 42, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at Arkansas Highway 340 and Woodbridge.

Wednesday, Aug. 9

5:50 a.m. Police received a report on Westmorland Drive that someone was outside running a string trimmer "at this hour." Police spoke to the person and told them further violations of quiet hours would result in a citation.

Thursday, Aug. 10

4:27 p.m. Police arrested Jeffrey Bradford Wetzle, 43, in connection with warrants during a traffic stop at Arkansas Highway 279 and Cooper.

Friday, Aug. 11

7 a.m. Police received a report on Abingdon Lane that someone broke the reporting person's vehicle's back window and dash.

10:01 a.m. Police received a traffic complaint at Renfrew Drive and Glasgow Road that cars were parked in the road and people were pulling into the wrong lane to get out of a garage sale. The caller believed it would cause an accident. Police asked the parties to try to control parking.

7:23 p.m. Police arrested David William O'Reilly, 51, in connection with driving while intoxicated, driving on a DWI suspended license and violation of ignition interlock device during a traffic stop at Allen's Food Market.

Saturday, Aug. 12

1:11 a.m. Police arrested Jeffrey G. Davis, 60, in connection with careless and prohibited driving, open container, refusal to submit to a chemical test and driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 North near Kingsland.

8:59 a.m. Police arrested Saige Alexander Sutton, 31, in connection with an out-of-town warrant during a traffic stop at Arvest Bank: Towncenter.

Sunday, Aug. 13

9:38 p.m. Police arrested Paul David Weaver, 46, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, and David Carl Strickland, 37, in connection with a warrant during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 and Wellington.

