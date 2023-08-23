Bella Vista Community TV Schedule

Wednesday, Aug. 23
8 a.m.^Daily Devotion
9 a.m.^Happy New You/Mike Cleary Presents
10 a.m.^Out & About
w/Roger Martin
11 a.m.^First United
Methodist Church Service
Noon^Comedy Hour
1 p.m.^Combat
3 p.m.^Americana
4 p.m.^Bella Vista Community TV Presents
5 p.m.^In With Flynn
6 p.m.^Bella Vista Community TV Presents
7 p.m.^Eat Well Be Happy
8 p.m.^Bella Vista Gardening
9 p.m.^Tracing Your Family Roots
10 p.m.^British Action Series
Thursday, Aug. 24
8 a.m.^Daily Devotion
8:30 a.m.^Cartoon 1/2 Hour
9 a.m.^In with Flynn
10 a.m.^Doggy Dilemma
Noon^Spy Drama
1 p.m.^BV City Council Meeting
3 p.m.^All Aboard
4 p.m.^The Children's Corner
5 p.m.^Smart Boating
5:30 p.m.^Knowledgeable Aging
7 p.m.^Bella Vista Community TV Presents
8 p.m.^Go Fish
9 p.m.^Tracing Your Family Roots
10 p.m.^British Thriller Series
Friday, Aug. 25
8 a.m.^Daily Devotion
9 a.m.^Bella Vista Community TV Presents
10 a.m.^Healthy Living
Noon^Western Hour
1 p.m.^BV POA Meeting
3 p.m.^Americana
4 p.m.^Kids A Cookin'
5 p.m.^Art and Imagination with Janna
6 p.m.^Happy New You/Mike Cleary Presents
7 p.m.^Wine Country
8 p.m.^Future Talk
9 p.m.^Tracing Your Family Roots
10 p.m.^Retro Movie Theater
Saturday, Aug. 26
8 a.m.^Daily Devotion
8:05 a.m.^BV Gardening
9 a.m.^The Children's Corner
9:30 a.m.^Cartoon 1/2 Hour
10 a.m.^The Garage
w/Steve Butler
11 a.m.^Bella Vista Community TV Presents
Noon^Eat Well Be Happy
1 p.m.^Western Hour
2 p.m.^BV City Council Meeting
4 p.m.^In Performance
7 p.m.^Baby Blue Arts
7:30 p.m.^Smart Boating
8 p.m.^Saturday Sci-Fi
10 p.m.^Comedy Hour
Sunday, Aug. 27
8 a.m.^Daily Devotion
9 a.m.^Adventure Hour
10 a.m.^The Folklorist
11 a.m.^First United
Methodist Church Service
Noon^New Life Church Service
2 p.m.^In Performance
7 p.m.^New Life Church Service
9 p.m.^Sunday Night Movie
Monday, Aug. 28
8 a.m.^Daily Devotion
9 a.m.^Future Talk
10 a.m.^Go Fish
11 a.m.^Healthy Living
Noon^Action Adventure Hour
1 p.m.^POA New Member Orientation
3 p.m.^Americana
4 p.m.^Kids A Cookin'
5 p.m.^Art & Imagination with Janna
5:30 p.m.^Out & About
w/Roger Martin
6 p.m.^Doggy Dilemmas
7 p.m.^BV POA Meeting
9 p.m.^Tracing Your Family Roots
10 p.m.^Abbott & Costello Show
Tuesday, Aug. 29
8 a.m.^Daily Devotion
8:30 a.m.^Cartoon 1/2 Hour
9 a.m.^Vid Kid Teaches
11 a.m.^Baby Blue Arts
Noon^Comedy Hour
3 p.m.^All Aboard
4 p.m.^The Children's Corner
5 p.m.^Smart Boating
5:30 p.m.^Knowledgeable Aging
6 p.m.^BV City Council Meeting
8 p.m.^Wine Country
9 p.m.^Tracing Your Family Roots
10 p.m.^British Comedy Hour
Programming is aired on Cox Cable Channel 222 and U-verse Channel 99 and also is available at youtube.com/user/BellaVistaCommTV.