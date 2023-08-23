Bella Vista Club News

Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild

Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild will meet on Monday, Aug. 28, at 1 p.m. in Sengel Hall (lower level) at St. Theodore's Episcopal Church located at 1001 Kingsland Road, Bella Vista. The August program will be presented by member, Linda Pumphrey. Linda's mother, Mary Pumphrey, was the first president of Calico Cut-Ups thirty years ago.

Linda will offer a program about the International Quilt Museum in Lincoln, Nebraska, and will also present a trunk show of her personal antique quilts that will soon be a part of the collection at the museum.

Quilters Heaven from Granby, Mo. will be the August vendor. Lunch will be pizza and drinks will be available. Please bring a snack to share. For more information or to sign up to attend, contact [email protected] or [email protected].

The quilt guild will present its third annual Online Quilt Auction Oct. 1-8. Items will be available for preview prior to the start of the auction as they are added to the website. Visit benefitbidding.com/calicocutups.

Retired Nurse's of NWA

The Retired Nurses of Northwest Arkansas will meet Tuesday, Aug. 29 at noon in Classroom A at the Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville. An optional lunch can be purchased at the Allspice Café prior to the meeting. Laurel Sexton, Associate Professor in the Board Certified Women's Health Department of Physical Therapy, will talk to us about pelvic floor therapy to help manage urgency, incontinence, etc., as we age. We will also discuss new therapies and technologies available.

This group regularly meets on the fifth Tuesday of the months that have five Tuesdays. For more information, call 316-644-0472.

Bella Vista Men's Chorus

The Bella Vista Men's Chorus will be singing their late summer concert on Sunday, Aug. 27, at the Community Church in Bella Vista at 3 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door. Title for this concert is based on a popular song from 1950, "Music, Music, Music." The chorus will sing tunes from throughout the 20th century, including songs from Oklahoma, Sound of Music, Les Miserables and many others.

Those who enjoy singing are encouraged to participate. New members are always welcome. For more information visit the website BellaVistaMensChorus.org. Rehearsals are on Tuesday nights at 6:30 p.m. in the choir room at First United Methodist Church in Bella Vista.

All men are welcome to join and no audition is required. The BVMC has been performing in Bella Vista for more than 40 years.

Bella Vista

Christian Women's Connection

Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will meet for brunch on Wednesday, Sept. 13 from 9-10:30 a.m., at the Bella Vista Community Church. The inspirational speaker will be Jana Vick from DeSoto, Texas. Her message is titled "Anchor in a Storm." Special feature will be "Use Fall's Bounty -- Making Pumpkin & Apple Butter" by Becky Parmelee.

Breakfast is $10 and reservations or cancellations are essential by noon on Friday, Sept. 8. For reservations: call 479-366-7562 or text 479-381-6516, or email: [email protected].

The September Prayer Connection will be held on Sept. 6 at 9 a.m. at 34 Stonehaven Drive in Bella Vista. Reservations are not necessary for the Prayer Connection and all are welcome.

The club's meetings are regularly held at 10 a.m. on the fourth Wednesday of the month at Bella Vista Community Church located at 75 East Lancashire Blvd. Visitors are always welcome.

NWA Women's Chorus

The NWA Women's Chorus meets every Monday from 12:30-2:30 p.m. in the music room at First United Methodist Church located at 20 Boyce Drive. There are no tryouts and previous experience is not required to join. All women who love to sing are invited.

The chorus performs classical, pop, folk and show tunes for clubs and events and is directed by Dr. Larry Zehring. For more information contact Katherine Dederich at 479-619-9668.

Women's Barbershop Chorus

Mondays

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus is a women's a cappella group in Bella Vista that is seeking new members to join the group. The chorus is not only a musical outlet for all women, but also an opportunity to be part of a sisterhood through singing and a love of music. There are no tryouts and no previous musical experience is needed to join.

Women's Barbershop Choruses have four sections: lead and tenor, which would be for higher voices, and baritone and bass for those with lower voices. A part will be found to fit any voice. Many women bring recorders to rehearsals to learn new songs.

The current chorus has 25 active members and stays busy year-round performing for various clubs, organizations and events in Bella Vista, Bentonville and Rogers. In addition to giving free concerts, the organization gives back to these communities by helping to support local charities.

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus meets every Monday from 3-4:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the Highlands Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. Participants are asked to enter at the north door.

For more information contact director Karen Frankenfeld at 479-876-7204, email [email protected], or visit perfectharmonybv.com.

