Bella Vista, Bentonville Restaurant Inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness.

Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

Aug. 7

Highlands Pub

1 Pamona Drive, Bella Vista

Priority violations: Pickles at 55 degrees and cheese at 50 degrees in prep table.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Las Mesas Food Truck

3609 S.E. Guess Who Drive, Bentonville

Priority violations: Handsink blocked with container of dishes.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Uncle Dandy's Hot Dog Cart

1 Digby Lane, Bella Vista

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: No test strips.

Core violations: No documentation of a Certified Food Protection Manager.

White Oak Moark

701 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Multiple surfaces throughout kitchen/back storage area have an accumulation of food residue, dirt, dust and/or trash.

Aug. 8

Mazzio's Pizza

1117 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No Certified Food Safety Manager. Hole (roughly 2 inch diameter) in wall in storage area with daylight coming through. Surfaces throughout kitchen have an accumulation of food residue, grease and dust. Shelf and wall next to fryer are coming apart, exposing a non-smooth surface that is hard to clean. This has caused a large amount of grease buildup. Floor around mop sink area has broken tile.

Taco Bell

102 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Accumulation of food residue on floors in prep area and accumulation of dust on vent covers. Ceiling tiles in lobby area are broken and pieces have fallen off due to condensation from HVAC system.

Aug. 9

KFC

1618 E. Centerton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Three ants on the drink station table.

Core violations: Retail food permit is not posted.

Lin's Garden Chinese

2101 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Grime buildup on light switches for walk-in units. Ice buildup on floor of walk-in freezer. Black growth of mold on main kitchen ice machine.

Schlotzsky's

1626 E. Centerton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No covered trash receptacle in the women's restroom.

Aug. 10

Airship Coffee Bar

1000 S.E. Fifth St., Suite A, Bentonville

Priority violations: Vacuum packed chicken and turkey products dated 8/8-9/8.

Priority foundation violations: Squeeze bottles not labeled with contents. Reduced oxygen packaging being used without meeting criteria.

Core violations: Cardboard boxes of food items stored directly on floor of walk-in cooler.

Community Butcher

2410 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Ceiling tiles above upright coolers have some water damage.

The Ark Academy

3701 S.W. H St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Container of raw eggs stored above apples in upright cooler.

Core violations: None

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Aug. 7 -- Busy Minds Academy, 2531 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista; Metfield Clubhouse, 1 Euston Road, Bella Vista

Aug. 9 -- Pinspiration Bentonville, 1706 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 8, Bentonville; Subway, 1708 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Aug. 10 -- Big Whiskey's American Restaurant & Bar, 3600 S.E. Guess Who Drive, Suite 2, Bentonville; The Buttered Biscuit, 1403 S.E. Moberly Lane, Bentonville