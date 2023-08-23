Bella Vista artists to be featured in exhibition

The creative talents of four Bella Vista artists will be showcased in the third annual exhibition of "Our Art, Our Region, Our Time" at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville, running Sept. 1 through Oct. 29.

Artworks created by Carol Carlson, Gerald Scout Hatley, Brynne Moore and Kathleen Siegfried will be displayed along with pieces from 63 other regional artists representing cities and communities across Northwest Arkansas.

The free exhibition will feature a total of 93 art pieces displayed in the Joy Pratt Markham Gallery.

The public is invited to an opening reception from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1. Afterwards, the exhibition will be open to the public from noon to 2 p.m. on weekdays through Oct. 27.

The Joy Pratt Markham Gallery also opens one hour prior to performances at the arts center and during intermission.