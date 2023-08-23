Ari the dog brings ‘calming presence’ to courthouse proceedings in Northwest Arkansas

BENTONVILLE -- Ari is all business when he's at work. The 2-year-old mixed golden retriever and black Labrador is a certified courthouse facility dog -- one of three facility dogs in the state.

Barb was Arkansas' first courthouse facility dog; Roxy Rocks and Ari joined her in February.

The Arkansas Prosecuting Attorney Coordinator's Office started its statewide program -- PAWS for Justice --to help children and developmentally disabled adults.

The Arkansas Legislature passed the law in 2015 allowing the use of courthouse dogs for victims 18 and younger and expanded the law in 2021 to aid developmentally disabled witnesses, according to Bob McMahon, director of the Coordinator's Office.

The plan is for the office to have three dogs, one for each of three regions of the state: south, central and north, McMahon said.

Rebecca Petty, Ari's handler, has an office at the Benton County Courthouse.

Ari's job is to provide support for child victims and witnesses. He can also be there to help vulnerable adults through the criminal justice process.

"The kids seem to love him, and he's kind and gentle," Petty said about Ari. "He knows how to love someone."

Ari's job is to be present when victims or witnesses are being interviewed. He also can be present in the courtroom.

Ari quietly stays at the feet of the witness. Jurors are unaware he's even in the courtroom.

"He's like an old soul," Petty said. "He can sense when someone is upset."

Ari has been present for interviews, but his first jury trial is scheduled for the end of the month in Crawford County. Petty said the trial concerns sex crimes involving children.

Susan Bradshaw, program manager and certified dog handler, said Ari currently serves Benton, Carroll, Washington, Searcy, Van Buren, Crawford, Franklin, Johnson, Pope, Conway, Perry, Yell, Logan, Sebastian, Scott, Polk, Montgomery, and Garland counties.

Petty sees Ari as the community's dog. Petty doesn't mind if people walk up and ask to pet Ari. He's a support animal, but Petty said Ari is all about love.

"His job is not to serve one person but the community," she said.

Petty served as an Arkansas state representative from 2015 to 2020. She sponsored the bill in 2015 that became Act 957, known as the "Courthouse Dogs Child Witness Support Act," allowing a certified facility dog to accompany a testifying child.

Ari did get some practice last month during a bench trial in Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green's courtroom. Petty said things went smoothly at the trial.

Green said she's a fan of Ari and described him as gentle and well-behaved. She said during the July bench trial, Ari sat near the tables for the attorneys.

"At one point, there were arguments regarding an objection and the introduction of evidence," Green said. "As it got heated, Ari stood up and yawned and did a big stretch in the front of the courtroom, then one of the attorneys petted him. Without even doing very much, he has a calming presence and influence."

Petty described Ari as all work when he's on the job, but when she takes him home and takes off the vest, he turns into a normal dog. He catches a Frisbee and plays with her cat.

"When the vest is on, he's all business," Petty said.

Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith said he's seen firsthand how a courthouse dog makes all the difference for a victim. He said his office had a case a few years ago where a victim couldn't talk about her abuse and the case was about to be dismissed.

"I asked to borrow a courthouse dog from another district as a last-ditch effort and everything changed," Smith said. "With the help of that dog, the little girl not only was able to prepare for trial. She also took the witness stand with the dog silently at her feet under the witness box. Her abuser was convicted and sentenced to 60 years."

Smith said that Ari will enable his office to give that extra help to many more victims. He said he was thrilled to house Ari and Petty. He said his office can support Petty and Ari as they serve victims not only in Benton County but in other parts of Arkansas as well.

"Asking a child to testify in open court against their abuser is a monumental task," Smith said. "Ari's calm nature and warm companionship helps remind the children that they aren't alone."

The state picks up the expenses for the dogs and their handlers, according to Smith.

Bradshaw said the Arkansas Prosecuting Attorney Coordinator's Office's grant-funded program was adopted as a state-funded program during this year's legislative session. Money was provided to pay for three additional handlers and dogs, she said.

She expects to have the additional dogs by the end of 2024.

"It is a long process to apply for and match with the right dog through Canine Companions, but the wait is worth it when we receive wonderful dogs like Ari," Bradshaw said. "We feel it is important to bring in additional dogs to increase the number of victims that can be served by this program."

The additional dogs will reduce the drive time and permit them to be available for more meetings, trials and interviews, allowing more crime victims to receive services, she said.

"It also will allow us to participate more in our local community events to raise awareness about PAWS for Justice and, hopefully, get involved in schools where many crime victims first disclose their abuse," Bradshaw said.

Ari sits in a courtroom on August 17th, 2023 in Benton County Courthouse. Ari is a two-year-old mixed golden retriever and black lab and he is a certified courthouse facility dog. He is one of only three such dogs in the state of Arkansas. Ari's job is to provide support to those who need it when they are on the witness stand. Ari will sit at the witness's feet and provide a calming presence. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Caleb Grieger)

