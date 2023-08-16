The Weekly Vista
The Weekly Vista obituaries for Aug. 16, 2023

by Staff Reports | August 16, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

Eileen Kringen

Eileen Kringen, 92, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Aug. 6, 2023, in Rogers, Ark.

She was born April 14, 1931, in Norma, N.D., to Ole and Martha Knutson. She was the youngest and last surviving of 14 children. She held various secretarial jobs throughout the years.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Sy Kringen. They married on Feb.14, 1950.

She is survived by her children, Connie Kringen of Bella Vista, Clark Kringen of Lewisville, Texas; and three grandchildren.

Services will be held for friends and family at the Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel in Bella Vista on Aug. 18, 2023, at 11 a.m.

Arrangements are by Epting Funeral Home of Bella Vista.

Send condolences to eptingfuneralhome.com.

Robert Lynn Snyder

Robert Lynn Snyder, 92, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Aug. 3, 2023, in Bella Vista.

He was born April 16, 1931, to Charles and Minnie Snyder, in Hoisington, Kan. He retired as a land title analyst for Amoco Oil. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, and watching KU basketball.

He is survived by his wife, Leona; his daughter, Kim Eveland; and his son, Dale Snyder, all of Bella Vista.

Arrangements were made by the Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory where online condolences may be made at www.funeralmation.com.

Print Headline: Obituaries

