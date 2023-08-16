The Weekly Vista
Speed enforcement cameras now legal in AR interstate work zones

by Staff Reports | August 16, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

Arkansas law enforcement officers have a new tool to help enhance safety by utilizing automated speed enforcement cameras in interstate work zones.

The law, enacted the first of August, allows for the use of automated speed enforcement devices to capture images of speeding vehicles in interstate work zones. Information regarding the speeding vehicle will be transmitted to an officer stationed nearby, who will then have the authority to issue a warning or citation, according to a news release from the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

This technology is solely used to assist officers in enforcing speed limits in interstate work zones. It will not be used to issue tickets by mail. An officer must be present for a warning or ticket to be issued.

Signs will alert drivers when they are entering a work zone that may have automated speed enforcement devices in use. The law stipulates that data captured from these devices shall not be retained except when it is used to issue a warning or citation, according to the release.

"This technology will help save lives," said ARDOT Director Lorie Tudor. "I want to thank the Arkansas State Legislature and the Governor for enacting this law in the interest of worker and motorist safety across the State."

"With the ongoing shortage of law enforcement officers, this technology will help supplement our existing officers' efforts to keep Arkansas roadways safe," said Arkansas Highway Police Chief Jeff Holmes. "The automated cameras' presence in the work zone means we can have an officer stationed downstream to safely perform traffic stops outside of the work zone, keeping everyone safer."

