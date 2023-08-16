The Weekly Vista
Pet of the Week

August 16, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
This week's Pet of the Week from the Bella Vista Animal Shelter is Phil, a 14-week-old domestic short hair kitten. He is one of 16 kittens at the shelter ready to go to a forever home today. Kitten adoption fees are $60 and include spay/neuter, all vaccinations including current rabies, and microchip. For more information on Phil, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

Print Headline: Pet of the Week

