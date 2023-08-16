OPINION | GARY SMITH: Even an opinion columnist is right every once in a while

I hate to say I told you so.

OK, that's a bald-faced lie. I will never, ever hate to say "I told you so." No one hates to say "I told you so." The idea that any of us prefer to have our amazing ability to spot trends and cut through the clutter to the heart of the matter and then communicate that effectively questioned and then proven wrong is absurd. No ones like to be wrong and even fewer of us like to admit it.

So, in most cases, we just don't.

Having said that, I did tell you. So you can't say you weren't warned.

Not that long ago, I mentioned ("harped on,' "ranted about." Toe-may-toe, toe-mah-toe) that it appears Mother Nature had gotten tired of being subtle and was calling in the big guns. Enough messing around with heat rain and snow. Now it was bears and sharks.

At that point we all had a good chuckle about increased bear and shark sightings, largely in response to the impacts of climate change. In as much as we can have a good chuckle about bears and sharks behaving bear- and shark-like. Which is likely a lot easier to do when you're not around those bears and sharks.

A general observation: Bears and sharks are a lot funnier when they're named Yogi or swim-dance to "Baby Shark." Not so much when they're acting aggressively to people in Wyoming or attacking swimmers in New York. And another general observation: If I have to tell you it's the bears in Wyoming and the sharks in New York, you may want to spend a little more time watching Animal Planet.

So, some of us had a good chuckle. OK, I had a good chuckle. I mean, wouldn't be the first time I laughed at my own joke.

But yes, chuckles and the inability to determine where one can expect to find bears and sharks aside, what was sort of a footnote has now moved into the headlines. Bears are actually menacing people and sharks are, well, being sharks.

Earlier this month a surveyor was attacked by a grizzly in a national forest in Wyoming. Authorities credit the fact that he fell to the ground, covered his head and didn't scream with saving his life. Well, I would have accomplished two of those, anyway.

And just this week, a woman at Rockaway Beach near Queens in New York was the latest in what is being referred to a "spate" of summer shark bites. While there have been five likely shark attacks in the general area this summer, authorities were quick to point out the Rockaway Beach incident was the last "unprovoked" attack in 70 years.

Which leads to the question, what kind of an idiot provokes a shark attack? And what, exactly constitutes provoking a shark attack? Being in the water? Bright swimsuits? Humming the theme to "Jaws"?

Also, I think I need a word a little stronger than "spate" to describe six shark attacks in a region. I mean "spate" sounds like what happens when someone toilet paper's all the trees in a neighborhood.

Whatever the semantics of the situation, that seems like an awful lot more interaction with some of the really dangerous representatives of the animal kingdom than we should expect to occur in just one summer. And that doesn't include the somewhat regular goring of tourists who want to get their picture taken petting a buffalo, which they assume is a big friendly, fluffy cows.

Strangely, no one seems to want to pet the bears. At least not sober.

Now I know what you're thinking: Just like that I've managed to mine one topic for two columns. To which I say, sure, I could have written about multiple indictments or fairly controversial education plans or economic policy. But then those are not exactly my lane. Not that getting attacked by wild animals is, either.

And besides, there's a bigger issue here, one that, in my mind at least, supersedes ordinary stuff like election fraud or potential financial ruin.

No, what is important is that I had mentioned the growing danger of interaction with animals who appear to be interested in re-wiring the whole "food chain" deal. Which means that, thanks to a fairly general and not particularly unique observation, I get to say "I told you so."

And in the end, that's all that matters to me. Oh, and not getting eaten by a bear or shark.