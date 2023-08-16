The Weekly Vista
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Newsletters Where to Buy Religion Recreation Opinion Features Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Meetings

by Staff Reports | August 16, 2023 at 5:00 a.m.

City

City meetings for council, commissions and boards are held at the Bella Vista District Court, 2483 Forest Hills Blvd., unless otherwise noted on an agenda. Agendas and meeting links are available at bellavistaar.gov.

Aug. 21 -- City Council work session, 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 28 -- City Council regular session, 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 -- Planning Commission work session, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 4 -- City offices closed for Labor Day

Sept. 11 -- Planning Commission regular session, 4:30 p.m.

POA

Property Owners Association meetings are held at the Bella Vista Country Club Board Room and are live-streamed.

Aug. 17 -- Board of Directors work session, 6 p.m.

Aug. 24 -- Board of Directors regular session, 6 p.m.

Sept. 11 -- Recreation Committee (JAC), 4 p.m.

Sept. 13 -- Lakes Committee (JAC), 2 p.m.

Sept. 13 -- Golf Committee (JAC), 4 p.m.

Sept. 14 -- Rules & Regulations meeting, 1:30 p.m.

Print Headline: Meetings

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Bella Vista golf courses seeing upswing in popularity
by Samuel Clanton
Girl Scouts learn CPR at fire department
by Rachel Dickerson
Wings above wildflowers at Chesney Prairie
by Flip Putthoff
Garden club members discuss lifelong interest
by Rachel Dickerson
Advocates want passenger rail service back in Northwest Arkansas
by Ron Wood
ADVERTISEMENT