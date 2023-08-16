Little Rock man pleads guilty while Benton County jury is trying to reach verdict in case

BENTONVILLE -- A jury deliberated for more than nine hours, but the case ended Thursday, Aug. 10, without a verdict on whether a Little Rock man battered a Benton County sheriff's deputy.

That's because, during the jury's deliberations, prosecutors reached a plea agreement with attorneys for Rick Thomas Jones, 39, who had been charged with battery and faced up to six years in prison. Jones was accused of kicking and biting the deputy.

Jones agreed to plead guilty to attempted battery and resisting arrest. Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren accepted the agreement and Jones' guilty plea. Jones was sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation. Karren ordered Jones to complete an anger management program.

"I've been practicing since 1984, and I've never seen this happen before," Karren said. "I've never seen a plea while the jury was deliberating."

Jones' jury trial started Tuesday. The jury deliberated for several hours Wednesday, but the seven women and five men couldn't reach a decision.

The panel started deliberations at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. It sent Karren a message shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday stating they were at the same place in the deliberation as they were hours earlier.

The jury had two questions Wednesday. Jurors wanted to know whether Jones was legally allowed to defend himself and whether there were any lesser included charges.

Karren stressed to the jury the importance of them reaching a verdict. He then sent the jury home and ordered them to return Thursday morning.

A Bella Vista police officer arrested Jones on Oct. 15, 2020, on misdemeanor charges. Jones was taken to the Benton County Jail.

Blake Hendricks, a sheriff's office deputy, claimed in a probable cause affidavit Jones refused to cooperate while being booked into the jail. Hendricks claimed Jones was aggressive with the arresting officer and refused to give his name or any information to jail staff.

Hendricks claimed Jones cursed at deputies. He was taken to a holding cell and became aggressive with deputies, who had to take him to the floor.

Hendricks testified Jones was trying to kick deputies and he hit Jones several times in the stomach area. Hendricks said another deputy also hit Jones on his head.

Hendricks testified Jones kicked him in the leg and bit one of his hands.

Jones didn't testify during the trial.

Matthew Eggert, deputy prosecutor, said the testimony showed Jones was the aggressor in the incident with the deputies. Eggert said Jones didn't believe the rules applied to him and his actions resulted in the deputy's injuries.

Brandon Pickett, one of Jones' attorneys, told jurors deputies were angry because Jones was mistreating them and acting out.

Pickett said Jones was arrested on a misdemeanor charge and was going to be booked into the jail and then released, but instead he spent 55 days in jail. Pickett disputed whether Jones actually bit Hendricks.

Pickett told jurors his client was irate, but that didn't mean deputies could beat him up.

"Put yourself in Mr. Jones' shoes," Pickett said. "What if it happened to you? How angry would you be?"

Pickett said deputies were supposed to protect Jones and they aren't allowed to beat someone because the person cursed at them.

Seth Segovia, deputy prosecutor, told jurors Jones wasn't beaten, but two deputies did hit Jones in self defense. Jones had no physical injuries, Segovia said.

Karren warned Jones his guilty plea would stand even if he learned the jury was going to acquit him of the battery charge.

"If the jurors come back and show their cards, you don't get a redo," Karren said.

Karren informed the jury the case had been resolved. He told jurors Jones had pleaded guilty. Some jurors shook their heads in agreement when Karren was telling them of Jones' punishment.

Karren thanked the panel for their service before releasing them.