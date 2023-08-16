LETTER: Whom we support politically is no matter to you

Editor:

Yay for Bev and Art Cannady! You just put down and offended a lot of people! Whom we support politically is no matter to you. Hillary Clinton said Trump supporters are a "basket of deplorables." If you feel that way then that's your opinion. However, your opinion is hurtful using the paper as your public platform, especially if your family members saw your post. If it were me, I'd never come to your house again.

Lets switch it: How people can support Joe Biden is unbelievable, just deplorable. Why don't you bring up your opinion to your Trump supporting family members? Do you have the guts? Or do you prefer to throw your offensive opinion around others who don't believe like you?

Have you done research on Biden? His policies that are tearing our country apart? Did we have any wars with Trump? Foreign countries are laughing at the U.S. right now. If you have the guts I would like to speak to you and discuss the Biden policies with you versus Trump policies. Put your money where your mouth is.

Sincerely,

Tracy Bruce

Bella Vista