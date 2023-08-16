LETTER: The People Rule

Editor:

The residents of Bella Vista have very little voice. There is no mechanism to address Cooper Communities Inc. (CCI), and the Architectural Control Committee (ACC) monthly meetings are closed to the public.

The Bella Vista Property Owners Association (POA) board members are corporate board members and not representatives of the people. The board members are required to sign an oath to not speak to POA members. If they speak to neighbors and friends, they are removed from the board. Larry Verissimo and Steve McKee spoke outside the board without permission, and they were terminated. I refused to sign the oath because with the military, I had signed a pledge to uphold the Constitution of the United States and I didn't feel it was right to promise to serve two masters which have some opposing views. I was thrown off the board.

The four State Representatives that are assigned to represent Bella Vista don't live in Bella Vista. State Senator Jim Dotson lives in Bentonville along with State Representative Austin McCollum. State Representative Mindy McAlindon lives in Centerton. State Representative Hope Duke lives in Gravette and she tries her best to help us, but she is a freshman, and frankly I don't think she gets much support from the other three and we need a Bella Vista representative to stand with her.

The only people we have to represent us are our mayor and city council members. We must constantly remind them that we are a nation "OF THE PEOPLE." We elected them to represent us and the Arkansas Motto is "Regnant Populus" (The People Rule).

Jim Parsons

Bella Vista