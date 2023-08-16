LETTER: Tax dollars NOT at work

The article in last week's Vista, Aug. 9, regarding the bridge projects at Tanyard Creek and Little Sugar Creek was well written but a bit misleading. The article quoted the ARDOT Resident Engineer as saying that the Tanyard Creek bridge will be completed within "a matter of weeks." While that may sound encouraging to some, we have been hearing that exact phrase from ARDOT for well over a year now. The engineer also stated that the last time workers were there was on July 27. That is incorrect. The date was actually June 27 (44 days as of last week's article). He also stated that the winter weather delayed progress. I guess the "winter weather" he referred to was all north of the new Mercy Way bridge.

State Hwy 340/Lancashire Boulevard is one of the most heavily-used thoroughfares in Bella Vista and is the primary connector between the east and west sides of our city. It has been a dangerous work zone for three years now and a major nuisance for both residents and visitors. The temporary road around the Tanyard Creek bridge is a safety risk for motorists and cyclists at three heavily-used intersections, has created flooding problems on POA property, and is a significant inconvenience for those using and maintaining the golf course.

Repeated letters and emails from many Bella Vista residents to both ARDOT and their contractor have resulted in little more than vague, boilerplate excuses citing: "circumstances beyond our control" and that the project should be completed by the end of 2024. That's over a year from now (four years after the project was approved). Meanwhile, the impressive new Mercy Way bridge, which started months after this project began, is now complete and open to traffic. Apparently, the City of Bella Vista and their contractor had few "circumstances beyond their control" and are to be congratulated for a job well done.

In this case, ARDOT has not been a good steward of our tax dollars, and only public outcry will put the necessary pressure on them to get this project completed. I encourage concerned citizens to contact your state officials and ARDOT to voice their concerns. It's a "squeaky wheel" kind of thing.

Jim Dinwoodie

Bella Vista