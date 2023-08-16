LETTER: Bridges of Lancashire

Editor:

I am writing regarding the work on the bridges of Lancashire. Some workers came back to the site the day after The Weekly Vista article appeared, and in typical fashion, most of them were just standing around talking on their cell phones and watching one guy do the work (which was minimal). As the president of the Country Club Villas Homeowners Association, I need to ask why there has not been due diligence on the Tanyard Creek and Little Sugar Creek bridges of Highway 340. The state does not appear to care about the safety of the residents or the high probability of accidents occurring in a construction zone.

This construction creates three dangerous intersections. It is difficult to enter Lancashire from Dogwood Drive, as well as the other two intersections. When equipment is on site, it often blocks clear views of oncoming traffic. Safety should be the primary concern of a public agency. Somebody is going to have an accident and it will be on the state to make amends.

The people running the job have been asked to provide the schedule of activities or some other verification of the work to be done. They have remained silent in this respect. They have refused to provide the contract's end date. It seems that the state desires to delay this project indefinitely or has extended the completion date so far in the future that it doesn't matter any longer, reducing accountability. The project is a public work and information like the contract and schedule should be accessible to the public.

We have been told there is a concern with the structural steel of the Little Sugar Creek bridge. That should have been handled in an expedited fashion given the safety exposure of the job. The least one should expect is regular updates to those affected. The performance on these two bridges does not speak well for the state and all of those involved in this project.

John R. Schmidt

Bella Vista