July marriage licenses

The following are Bella Vista resident marriage licenses applied for during the month of July, per Benton County records:
July 5
Bryan Roger Swartzlander, 46, and Shanon Nicole Reed, 43, both of Bella Vista
July 6
Isaac Michael Scates, 18, Garfield, and Jordan Marie Harr, 20, Bella Vista
July 17
Keevan Shane Pippin, 26, Bella Vista, and Haley Nichole Gregory, 25, Siloam Springs
July 24
David James Cook Sr., 32, and Hannah Elaine Smith, 28, both of Bella Vista
Bodie Lyn Cotter, 26, and Keeley Hensley Jones, 25, both of Bella Vista
Selvin Balmore Torres Flores, 27, Springdale, and Monica Barriga, 25, Bella Vista
July 28
Brandon Michael Baalman, 24, and Autumn Marilyn Olson, 24, both of Bella Vista
Blake Tyler Lennier, 49, Barling, and Katie Leanne Vanzandt, 41, Bella Vista
July 31
Kyle Harris Carpenter, 26, Bella Vista, and Brianna Marie Moseley, 24, Rogers