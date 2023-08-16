The Weekly Vista
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Newsletters Where to Buy Religion Recreation Opinion Features Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

July marriage licenses

by Staff Reports | August 16, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

The following are Bella Vista resident marriage licenses applied for during the month of July, per Benton County records:

July 5

Bryan Roger Swartzlander, 46, and Shanon Nicole Reed, 43, both of Bella Vista

July 6

Isaac Michael Scates, 18, Garfield, and Jordan Marie Harr, 20, Bella Vista

July 17

Keevan Shane Pippin, 26, Bella Vista, and Haley Nichole Gregory, 25, Siloam Springs

July 24

David James Cook Sr., 32, and Hannah Elaine Smith, 28, both of Bella Vista

Bodie Lyn Cotter, 26, and Keeley Hensley Jones, 25, both of Bella Vista

Selvin Balmore Torres Flores, 27, Springdale, and Monica Barriga, 25, Bella Vista

July 28

Brandon Michael Baalman, 24, and Autumn Marilyn Olson, 24, both of Bella Vista

Blake Tyler Lennier, 49, Barling, and Katie Leanne Vanzandt, 41, Bella Vista

July 31

Kyle Harris Carpenter, 26, Bella Vista, and Brianna Marie Moseley, 24, Rogers

Print Headline: July marriage licenses

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Bella Vista golf courses seeing upswing in popularity
by Samuel Clanton
Girl Scouts learn CPR at fire department
by Rachel Dickerson
Wings above wildflowers at Chesney Prairie
by Flip Putthoff
Garden club members discuss lifelong interest
by Rachel Dickerson
Advocates want passenger rail service back in Northwest Arkansas
by Ron Wood
ADVERTISEMENT