July marriage licenses

The following are Bella Vista resident marriage licenses applied for during the month of July, per Benton County records:

July 5

Bryan Roger Swartzlander, 46, and Shanon Nicole Reed, 43, both of Bella Vista

July 6

Isaac Michael Scates, 18, Garfield, and Jordan Marie Harr, 20, Bella Vista

July 17

Keevan Shane Pippin, 26, Bella Vista, and Haley Nichole Gregory, 25, Siloam Springs

July 24

David James Cook Sr., 32, and Hannah Elaine Smith, 28, both of Bella Vista

Bodie Lyn Cotter, 26, and Keeley Hensley Jones, 25, both of Bella Vista

Selvin Balmore Torres Flores, 27, Springdale, and Monica Barriga, 25, Bella Vista

July 28

Brandon Michael Baalman, 24, and Autumn Marilyn Olson, 24, both of Bella Vista

Blake Tyler Lennier, 49, Barling, and Katie Leanne Vanzandt, 41, Bella Vista

July 31

Kyle Harris Carpenter, 26, Bella Vista, and Brianna Marie Moseley, 24, Rogers