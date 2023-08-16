Hobbs to host talk about native Ozark chinquapin trees

ROGERS -- Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will host Joe Neal, a nationally-known bird expert, on Sunday, Aug. 20, at 2 p.m. at the park's visitor center, 20201 E. Highway 12 in Rogers.

Neal will discuss his recent study of the Ozark chinquapin tree and the birds and pollinators that visit them. The event is free and open to the public; reservations are not required.

A chestnut blight that hit Northwest Arkansas 65 years ago brought Arkansas's native chinquapin tree near extinction. The species is making a recovery, including trees planted at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area.

Earlier this summer, Neal studied the trees at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area, photographing birds and insects that visited the trees' male catkins. Neal's observations reveal the numerous pollinators drawn to the trees, including the specific birds that visit to eat insects.

Until now, his data has not been shared with the public. Neal will discuss his observations and how learning more about the Ozark chinquapin's pollinators can help restore this species to its native range.

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area is the largest of Arkansas's 52 state parks. This day-use park includes a 54-mile trail system and is the only state park in Arkansas to allow regulated hunting.