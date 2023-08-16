Girl Scouts learn CPR at fire department

Girl Scout Troop 5349 joined in on a CPR class offered by the Bella Vista Fire Department at Station 1 on Aug. 11.

Battalion Chief/EMS Coordinator Leon Lieutard taught the group how to do chest compressions on mannequins and how to give breaths of air. He also demonstrated the Heimlich maneuver and discussed how the heart works and how to use a defibrillator. He showed educational videos on heart attack and stroke.

Troop 5439 Leader Kristin Murphy said, "We decided to do the class because the girls are getting older and going into the seventh and eighth grade. They've expressed interest in babysitting and becoming lifeguards and doing things in the community where CPR would be helpful.

"I thought it was extremely informative. I learned something new. I've had CPR in the past, but it changes."

Murphy said she also learned the difference in signs of a heart attack for women and men, and how to be able to recognize those signs for her family.

Troop member Hannah Cotton said, "I learned on babies how you have to be forceful on their backs when they're choking and to turn them around and do compressions and how to give breaths during CPR."

Troop member Megan Murphy said, "We learned how to perform CPR, as well as being aware of our surroundings and the precautions to take when performing a life-saving act."

Troop member Isobel Murphy said, "Today I learned what it looks like for women to have a heart attack and the difference between heart attack and stroke and what choking looks like and how to use CPR and to watch your surroundings."

To sign up for a CPR class, go to bellavistaar.gov and look under "Departments" for "Fire and EMS" then click "Community CPR Classes" on the left side of the page and fill out the form.