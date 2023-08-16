Garden club members discuss lifelong interest

Bella Vista Garden Club members Lou Jasper and Dagmar Roeder recently shared about how gardening has been a part of their lives always.

Lou Jasper grew up in Iowa and began gardening at a young age.

"My whole family gardened," (including extended family), she said. "We had a garden for produce, flowers to beautify."

Her father was a naturalist and a fisherman, she said. She would go fishing with him and pick a bouquet of flowers for her mother.

"He knew all the names for all the wildflowers and insisted I learn all the proper names for them, and the tree names too," she said. "He always gave me an area to have my own garden. In the vegetable garden my job was to weed and pick."

When Jasper moved to Arkansas she was working, but upon retiring she wanted to meet other people who loved gardening, she said. That led her to the Bella Vista Garden Club.

"I had a great interest in native plants here and found out many were the same as in Iowa," she said. "It was really amazing. I brought some flowers down with me and found out they were here."

She enjoys associating with others in the club who have the same interests and the friendship with them, she said.

Regarding what kinds of plants she grows, Jasper said, "I grow native flowers, annuals, perennials. I love all flowers, but I love native shrubs because they provide the birds their berries. The butterflies use them as a host. The deer generally don't bother them, and you don't have to water them except for the first year. They grow in the rocky soil, and if there's a drought, they lose their leaves and come back the next year."

She said she taught her five children to garden.

"They had to help me (in the garden). They had to help me can," she said.

She added, "I worked 27 years at Sunshine School. We had a big garden. Kids love the dirt. They're fascinated by the tomatoes that grow, the strawberries they love."

Jasper continued, "One thing I learned: When you're younger and you can do things, you maybe don't plan your garden. Raised beds are helpful when you get older. They are good in Bella Vista because of the lack of soil. You want the raised bed to be accessible on both sides and to be able to reach across it. You want to think ahead, and we don't do that when we're young -- how accessible our garden is and how easy it's going to be."

She said she has not been growing a vegetable garden in Arkansas, just a couple of tomato plants. She grows plants in pots, such as a pepper plant in a pot, she said. Gardeners can also grow a butterfly garden in a pot, she said.

She had some advice for anyone wanting to get into gardening. She said first, find out what kind of gardening you like, whether flowers, shrubs, trees, etc., and if the plants need sun, partial sun or shade, and how much water they need. Then, study your yard for how much sun and water is available. Learn whether deer like the plants, because deer are a problem in Bella Vista, she said. Determine what kind of a garden it will be -- will there be raised beds? How big will the plants get? Watch the zones on the tags at the store to know if it is OK to grow in this area, she said.

In conclusion, Jasper said, "I couldn't have raised five children without going and digging in the garden and pulling weeds when they upset me. It's always been a release for my emotions. I enjoy the end result when a flower blooms. I love nature. I just enjoy everything about nature."

Dagmar Roeder grew up in Germany and was a small child during the post-World War II era.

"There was great hunger, but we were fortunate," she said. "We had a one-acre garden that kept us from dying of hunger."

She said the garden had both vegetables and fruits, such as pears, apples, cherries, plums and currants.

"As a child, I didn't realize how bad it was. The garden was heaven to me. The whole family pitched in. It was survival. That made me love gardens."

She said she felt terribly sorry for her mother, who grew up in luxury and had to give up everything when the war came. However, her mother rose to the occasion and turned out to be a great gardener, she said.

As a young adult, Roeder immigrated to Canada in search of a better future. There she had to learn a different type of gardening, she said, because Canada has a harsher winter than Germany. In Canada no one can plant until May 24, she said. Then later she moved to Texas and had to learn to garden for a different climate again. She joined the Austin Herb Society and met a couple at a farmers market who had a nursery. She went to work for them and learned more about how to garden in Texas. Then she moved to Arkansas and joined the Bella Vista Garden Club to learn to garden in yet another climate.

She said she enjoys learning and getting to know people and socializing with people of the same interests.

Roeder grows mainly culinary herbs and also flowers, such as marigolds. She likes marigolds because the deer do not eat them, she said. She also has evergreens, which she enjoys because Bella Vista has so many leaves that fall, and the evergreens do not drop theirs.

"I love to cook, and culinary herbs enhance food. You can use them for garnish and flavoring," she said.

She has two sons, and she taught both to garden. "One turned out to be a tremendous cook and is very interested in herbs," she said.

When her grandson was little, she planted radishes for him to watch them grow, because they grow quickly, and he was fascinated, she said. Now he likes to cook and use herbs as well, she said.

Her advice for getting into gardening is: "Research first. Knowledge is power."

As for enjoying gardening in one's later years, she said, "It's something useful and functional to do, and functionality is important in later years, but you have to work at it."

Roeder said of gardening, "It makes me happy. It gives me joy watching a sunrise. That comes with gardening too."

Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Begonias are shown at Lou Jasper's house in Bella Vista. The Bella Vista Garden Club member has been gardening since she was a small child.



Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Dagmar Roeder cuts a sample of Mexican marigold mint from her herb garden. She enjoys growing culinary herbs.

