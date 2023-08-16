FEATURE: Man embarks on Tour de Bella Vista

In a testament to human curiosity and the pursuit of adventure, 66-year-old Mark Labash has embarked on an extraordinary quest -- to ride a bicycle on every single road within Bella Vista.

Since his arrival on Oct. 31, 2022, Labash has become a familiar sight, cruising the streets with his road bike and a determined spirit. His mission is simple: to leave no road unexplored, no path untaken.

But there are caveats to Labash's endeavor. His mode of transport is a sleek road bike, and he sticks to concrete roads, avoiding dirt trails. This precision comes courtesy of the Strava app, which not only maps his journey but also highlights his progress with a heat map. It's a high-tech approach to exploration, bridging the gap between physical exertion and digital innovation.

"I've covered a lot of trails multiple times," Labash remarks, "so I thought it was time to focus on the roads. You'd be surprised how much of Bella Vista you miss until you hit the pavement." And that's exactly what Labash did. Trading in his mountain bike for a road bike, he set out to conquer the city's roads, unveiling the hidden nooks and crannies that often go unnoticed.

Labash's escapade isn't just about the roads; it's about the stories they tell. While pedaling through Bella Vista's neighborhoods, he's stumbled upon scenes that offer glimpses into the lives of its residents. Abandoned houses, weighed down by storm debris, raise questions about their owners' whereabouts. Unusual architectural finds, and even unique mailboxes such as a cabin reminiscent of childhood Lincoln Log creations, add charm to his journey.

With approximately 625 miles of roads awaiting his tire tracks, Labash has covered over 100 miles so far, thanks to Strava's meticulous tracking. He initiated the mission on July 2, as part of his self-titled "Tour de Bella Vista." His ambitious goal is to wrap up this biking odyssey within the next six to nine months. Though the finish line isn't set in stone, Labash's determination to cruise every city street is unwavering.

Navigating Bella Vista's roads has revealed distinct behavior among fellow road users. "The quiet roads offer a warm reception," Labash notes. "However, on the main roads, aggression takes over, urging me to stick to the trails. Yet, road bikes are ill-suited for off-road adventures, especially when pushing speeds beyond 40 mph on my featherweight bike."

Safety is Labash's priority as he pedals through the city's arteries. He outfits himself with gloves, a helmet and glasses, ensuring he's well-prepared for any twists or turns his journey may present. When he's not weaving through Bella Vista's streets, Labash manages ME Labash Tax and Financial, a testament to his multifaceted interests beyond his biking expedition.

Labash's journey to Bella Vista stems from a Southern California origin, a region he saw evolve over the years. Disenchanted with the changes, he sought solace elsewhere, leading him to Bella Vista. A chance encounter turned into an enduring admiration for the area's beauty. His initial visits for research grew into a profound attachment to the serene landscapes and welcoming community.

Labash's road to exploration is not just about the roads; it's a journey into the heart of a community and nature, observing playful squirrels in winter and deer in large quantities. His pedaling pursuit aims to demonstrate that true exploration can happen even on the quietest roads, where remarkable stories often unfold.

So, if you chance upon a friendly cyclist pedaling through Bella Vista's streets, take a moment to chat. Mark Labash's bicycle journey is more than just a personal quest; it's a revelation of a community's essence, one road at a time.