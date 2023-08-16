Cards & Games

Thursday Walk-In Bridge

Winners Aug. 3 were: Marty Watson, first; Deanna Smith, second; and Wilda Werner, third.

Play is every Thursday at 10 a.m at Papa Mike's, located at 2 Kingsdale Lane, with an open invitation to all.

Potluck 'N Games

Winners on Aug. 7 in Mexican Train were: Mabel Ashline, first; and Winona Brackeen, second.

This group meets every Monday at 5 p.m. for potluck and games at the First United Methodist Church located at 20 Boyce Drive in Bella Vista. Those who enjoy fellowship and food are welcome to join the group.

Duplicate Bridge

Winners on Aug. 3 were: North-South, Laura Batey and Valerie Watson; East-West, John Frey and Sharon Judson.

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at New Life Christian Church located at 103 Riordan Road. All are welcome.

Couples Cribbage

Winners for August 8 were: Larry and Ginger Anderson, first; Dottie and Chuck Seeley, second; Karin Fowler and Stan Neukircher, third; Don Knapp and Bill Schernikau, fourth; Alan Akey and Cheryl Cardin, honorable mention.

Play is every Tuesday in the parish hall at St. Bernard Catholic Church, located at 1 St. Bernard Ln. in Bella Vista. The doors open at 4:45 p.m. and play starts at 5 p.m. If interested in joining, call Cheryl Cardin at 925-819-0292. Games are played as couples, but if someone does not have a partner one will be found for them.

Email cards and games information and scores to [email protected].