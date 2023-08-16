Bentonville approves money for trail, bridge work

The Bentonville City Council on Tuesday, Aug. 8 unanimously approved money for two parks-related projects that are near completion.

A $115,506 amended contract agreement with 81 Construction Inc. will allow for a change order for additional undercut and backfill material needed to stabilize the Southwest Bentonville Trail, according to council documents.

The undercut, or excavation, is under a trail corridor, said Wade Tomlinson, city park planner.

"The existing soil is not suitable for supporting a trail, so we need to cut it out and put back suitable subgrade," Tomlinson said. "If we didn't do that, the trail would fail fairly quickly. Signs of failure would be cracking, uneven surfaces, heaving and sinking."

Construction of the Southwest Bentonville Trail from Preston Park to the Community Center is underway. The trail is expected to be completed in late this year. After construction started, it was discovered by the geotechnical engineer associated with the project that additional poor subgrade conditions have been found that necessitated the need for the undercut and rock backfill that were not a part of the original bid, Tomlinson said in a letter to the City Council.

The new contract amount is $1.29 million, according to council documents.

The Bentonville City Council also approved a $47,671 change order for work and material needed in preparation for a new pedestrian bridge over Town Branch creek.

Tree removal, clearing and grubbing of the site, an entrance expansion and adding base rock and removal will be done so a larger crane can be put into place, said David Wright, Parks and Recreation director.

The prefabricated bridge will be on the Razorback Regional Greenway at the Bella Vista bypass, Wright said.

The Razorback Greenway is a 40-mile, primarily off-road, shared-use trail that extends from south Fayetteville to Bella Vista.

The bridge will reconnect the Razorback Greenway and will serve as a critical connection point to a much-improved trail network that has not been easy to navigate since the beginning of interstate improvements that began in April 2020, Tomlinson wrote in a second letter to the City Council.

The Interstate 49 Razorback Greenway Trail Project is expected to be completed in the fall. Once the trail is open, pedestrians and cyclists will be able to travel to and from Wishing Spring and Slaughter Pen in a new seamless route over a safe, wide and even hard-surface trail, according to Tomlinson.

In the original design, the contractor was going to access the installation area from the interstate right of way (from the north). And though the Arkansas Department of Transportation signed off to allow the contractor to use the I-49 right of way to access the work area, once work began, the city was notified the Department of Transportation would deny access after all. The project team then began to work on how to alternatively access the work area.

The original bid included cost for setting a bridge using the Department of Transportation access. But since that access was lost, the next best approach (from the west) is viable but will require a larger crane and a different site setup that will add to the cost of the project, Tomlinson wrote in a letter to the City Council.

The Bentonville Parks and Recreation Department will apply for grants to cover the costs for both projects, but the application process has not started yet, so the money will come from the Parks Department initially, Wright said.

It is important to allocate the money now to keep the projects moving, Wright said, adding that both projects are about 75% complete. The department has $500,000 in its capital budget for trail development, according to council documents.

The new contract with Milestone Construction Co. is for $1.74 million, according to council documents.