The Weekly Vista
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Newsletters Where to Buy Religion Recreation Opinion Features Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Bella Vista Police Reports

by From Staff Reports | August 16, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

Monday, July 31

12:41 a.m. Police arrested Corey Matthew Buck, 37, in connection with driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop at Arkansas Highway 340 and Goodwill.

8:46 a.m. Police received a report at United Lutheran Church that someone spray painted the brick and the handicapped sign.

10:13 a.m. Police arrested Taylor Lynn Witten, 21, in connection with possession of a controlled substance schedule I or II less than two grams and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at Kirkmichael and Highlands.

Tuesday, Aug. 1

12:59 a.m. Police arrested Michaila Marie McCall, 26, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at Arkansas Highway 340 and East Chelsea.

Wednesday, Aug. 2

8:34 a.m. Police received a report at United Lutheran Church that someone spray painted the large entrance sign on Cooper Road during the night.

Thursday, Aug. 3

9:30 a.m. Police received a report on Basildon Circle that a "grungy looking" man in a cowboy hat and shorts and no shoes was in someone's back yard. Police made contact and the man was a family member.

Friday, Aug. 4

9:36 a.m. Police received a request for assistance from another law enforcement agency requesting a K9 for a possibly intoxicated man who was slumped over in his vehicle after dropping off his child at daycare naked.

Saturday, Aug. 5

4:52 p.m. Police received a report at Wimbledon Way and Adams Lane that there were sounds like someone was blowing stuff up. Police responded and found a father who was teaching his children to blow things up. He was told to stop.

Sunday, Aug. 6

1:38 p.m. Police received a report on Tavistock Drive that someone apparently hit a car tire with a hammer and broke the valve stem.

11:33 p.m. Police arrested Carlos Hernandez, 43, in connection with driving while intoxicated, careless driving, refusal to submit and possession of an open container during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 71 South near Walgreens.

Print Headline: Bella Vista Police Reports

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Bella Vista golf courses seeing upswing in popularity
by Samuel Clanton
Girl Scouts learn CPR at fire department
by Rachel Dickerson
Wings above wildflowers at Chesney Prairie
by Flip Putthoff
Garden club members discuss lifelong interest
by Rachel Dickerson
Advocates want passenger rail service back in Northwest Arkansas
by Ron Wood
ADVERTISEMENT