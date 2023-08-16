Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, July 31

12:41 a.m. Police arrested Corey Matthew Buck, 37, in connection with driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop at Arkansas Highway 340 and Goodwill.

8:46 a.m. Police received a report at United Lutheran Church that someone spray painted the brick and the handicapped sign.

10:13 a.m. Police arrested Taylor Lynn Witten, 21, in connection with possession of a controlled substance schedule I or II less than two grams and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at Kirkmichael and Highlands.

Tuesday, Aug. 1

12:59 a.m. Police arrested Michaila Marie McCall, 26, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at Arkansas Highway 340 and East Chelsea.

Wednesday, Aug. 2

8:34 a.m. Police received a report at United Lutheran Church that someone spray painted the large entrance sign on Cooper Road during the night.

Thursday, Aug. 3

9:30 a.m. Police received a report on Basildon Circle that a "grungy looking" man in a cowboy hat and shorts and no shoes was in someone's back yard. Police made contact and the man was a family member.

Friday, Aug. 4

9:36 a.m. Police received a request for assistance from another law enforcement agency requesting a K9 for a possibly intoxicated man who was slumped over in his vehicle after dropping off his child at daycare naked.

Saturday, Aug. 5

4:52 p.m. Police received a report at Wimbledon Way and Adams Lane that there were sounds like someone was blowing stuff up. Police responded and found a father who was teaching his children to blow things up. He was told to stop.

Sunday, Aug. 6

1:38 p.m. Police received a report on Tavistock Drive that someone apparently hit a car tire with a hammer and broke the valve stem.

11:33 p.m. Police arrested Carlos Hernandez, 43, in connection with driving while intoxicated, careless driving, refusal to submit and possession of an open container during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 71 South near Walgreens.