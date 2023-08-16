Bella Vista golf courses seeing upswing in popularity

Golfing in Bella Vista is becoming more and more popular, according to course numbers presented to the Bella Vista Property Owners Association Golf Advisory Joint Committee on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Director of Golf Operations Darryl Muldoon provided totals for July stating, "This is kind of like Christmas presents coming early." The month finished at 26,253 rounds of golf played on Bella Vista courses, he said, marking an increase of 5,081 rounds over July of 2022.

"That's unreal," he said. "That's a lot of golf out there."

These numbers include member rounds of 15,500 -- up about 2,000 -- and guest rounds of 10,700 -- up about 3,000 rounds over last July.

Year-to-date, Muldoon reports 119,456 total rounds of golf played, marking an increase of approximately 26,000 rounds over 2022.

"This is an incredible year; it's an incredible feat," he said. He noted member rounds are up by approximately 11,000 and guest rounds are up by 14,000 so far this year.

"I've been listening to everybody talking here about what's going on and giving great course reports and great staff (reports)," Muldoon said. He then asked committee chair Ruth Hatcher to note the following statement for the record:

"I'll put up the golfing experience in Bella Vista against anybody in Northwest Arkansas. From the team to the merchandise to what we have out there; it's phenomenal.

"Yes we have people still complaining 'I played 4 hours and 15 minutes, it's slow' or whatever. We still have that. But that's a small minority of what we have and what we're giving people for the experience.

"So it's written down and on the record, I'm super proud of the team and everybody, and the support from the committee. Thank you all. I really appreciate that."

Muldoon added that sales of range buckets are around 50,000 through July -- up by 13,000 year-to-date.

"It's busy. The ranges are busy," he said. "We're hooking them on the range and getting them out to the golf course. That right there is absolutely exciting to be a part of. It's exciting to grow the game of golf."

Later in the meeting, POA Chief Operating Officer Tom Judson complimented Muldoon and Director of Golf Maintenance Keith Ihms, and their respective teams, for the work they are doing to make these kind of increases happen.

"In 2019, we did 135,000 rounds. And this year we're (going to be) knocking on the door of 200,000 rounds. So that is outstanding," he said.

"I also want to compliment Hannah and all of our teaching pros. They are growing the game of golf in Bella Vista. They are doing an outstanding job in bringing in juniors and 'not-juniors' to play golf and enjoy the game. The team as a whole is just doing an outstanding job and I want to just thank everybody for that," Judson said.

Hannah Hellyer is the PGA professional at Tanyard Creek. She attended the committee meeting and provided updates on the Operation 36 and PGA Junior League programs.

The committee heard various other reports, and reviewed priority budget items for next year. Chairwoman Hatcher presented a ranked order of items for consideration in the 2024 budget as follows:

Tournament software updates, $5,000-$7,000; Add better fans on holes 3 and 9 at Highlands; $75,000 on asphalt repairs at Metfield (Dogwood and Brittany); Scotsdale Maintenance Building, $125,000 to fix; $15,000 in tree work per course; trimming and some removals, plus planting new trees.

These budget items will be submitted to the POA Board of Directors for approval.