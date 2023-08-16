Bella Vista Club News

NWA Heritage Button Club

The NWA Heritage Button Club regularly meets on the third Friday of each month from noon-2 p.m. at the Bentonville Public Library, located at 405 S. Main St. The next meeting is Aug. 18. There will be a button craft and discussion about vintage metal pictorial buttons, shanks and backmarks. Currently there is a club button display at the Bella Vista Historical Museum and will be there through September.

The club is formed from the National Button Society (nationalbuttonsociety.org) to enable participants to preserve vintage buttons and educate themselves and future generations about the historical aspects of sewing buttons. Come one, come all to enjoy the fun of buttons. For more information contact Robin at [email protected].

Ozark Hill Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, will walk Wednesday, Aug. 23 in Fort Smith. Registration is from 8:30-9 a.m. at the Wyndham Fort Smith, 700 Rogers Ave. There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit. The Wyndham Fort Smith will be the starting point where participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk. The routes take in the National Historic Site grounds where some of the points of interest are the Trail of Tears overlook along the Arkansas River, reconstructed gallows, museums, and the downtown area.

Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email [email protected] or call 479-381-9366.

Bella Vista

Computer Club

August meetings include: Aug. 16, 9 a.m.- noon, Help Clinic; Aug. 18, 1-3 p.m., Genealogy SIG (in Training Center); Aug. 21, 9 a.m.-noon, Using MS Windows (in Training Center); Aug. 23, 1-4 p.m., Introduction to GIMP (in Training Center); Sept. 2, 9 a.m.-noon, Help Clinic.

Visit the website for more information at bvcomputerclub.org. The monthly general meetings are open to the public and are held on the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m., at the Highlands Crossing Center, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd., lower level room 1001.

Bella Vista Apple

Computer Users Club

The Bella Vista Apple Computer Users Club will have its next meeting at the Bella Vista Public Library, in the Community Room on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 5 p.m. The tentative agenda includes: Creating slideshows in Photos; Discussion on creating a photo book using an Apple third party, Mimeo Photos; adjusting the amount of background blur when taking portrait photos with your iPhone and discussion on why Apple Maps is now preferred by many over Google Maps.

The subjects for the monthly meeting include discussions and demonstrations of Apple software and hardware. These subjects include tips for using Apple devices such as iPhones, iPads and Mac computers. All levels of experience with Apple devices are welcome to attend. For more information, call 479-899-5531.

Bella Vista Photography Club

The Bella Vista Photography Club will host sports photographer Doug Devoe as guest speaker for the Thursday, Aug. 17 meeting. The topic of his presentation is Sports and Night Photography. Devoe has photographed for the NFL, NBA, Sports Illustrated, Sporting News and the Missouri Valley Conference and has been named College Photographer of the Year and Photographer of the Year by several organizations during his career.

The club meets on the third Thursday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. at the First Community Bank, 21196 U. S. Hwy 71 in Pineville, Mo. The meeting is free to the public. Visit bellavistapc.org for more information.

Bella Vista Chapter

Embroiderers Guild of America (EGA)

The Bella Vista Chapter EGA (Embroiderers Guild of America) meets monthly in the Meeting Hall of the Shiloh Museum campus in Springdale. No stitching experience is necessary; the club welcomes anyone interested in needlework. The club meets on the third Saturday of each month from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. On Aug. 19, a new project starts. A chart and instructions will be available, but you are certainly welcome to bring whatever project you are working on. Visit bellavistaega.org for more information.

Fly Tyers Club

The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club meets on Thursdays in the lower level of the United Lutheran Church in Bella Vista, located at the corner of Forest Hills Boulevard and Cooper Road. Social hour begins at 9 a.m. followed by the meeting at 10 a.m. Access to the meeting room is through the main doors of the church building. Information: sites.google.com/view/bellavistaflytyersclub.

Woodcarvers Club

The Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club meets every Thursday at the Assembly of God Church on Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista (Highway 279 next to Casey's) from 1-3 p.m.

Members have a wide range of skills and work in many mediums. They meet to share art, exchange experiences in woodworking and to stay connected.

If interested in becoming a member, or wishing to learn a new hobby/skill, individuals are invited to the meetings. For more information contact club president Sharon Chappell at 303-514-7016 or email [email protected].

