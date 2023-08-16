Bella Vista church news

Bella Vista

Lutheran Church

Christianity 101 is a bible class led by Pastor Hass in the library at 9:45 a.m. each Sunday. Persons interested in membership are welcome to learn about Bella Vista Lutheran Church.

Financial Peace University is led every Sunday at 9:45 a.m. in the Chapel Meeting Room. This program is a basic home budgeting and get out of debt conversation from a biblical standpoint.

Aging in Place is a bible study led by Chuck Merriman in the Fellowship Hall at 9:45 a.m. every Sunday. This is a study about staying in your home as long as possible.

GriefShare classes will start on Aug. 22 and run through Nov. 14. These classes are held every Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. in the church library. GriefShare is a support group for those that have lost a loved one. Contact Diane Turner at 479-640-1508 if you have questions.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m.-noon providing food for those in need within the community.

Highland Christian Church

Bella Vista (DoC)

The next Red Cross Blood Drive at the church is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 31, from 9 a.m-1 p.m. Please register at redcrossblood.org and search for Highland Christian Church, Bella Vista.

Village Baptist Church

Bella Vista

On Sunday, Sept. 10, Village Baptist Church in the Highlands will celebrate its 25th anniversary. The community is invited, along with former members and guests. For more information, call 479-876-6791.

United Lutheran Church

Bella Vista

The 2nd Heart of Fellowship Coffeehouse is held every second Friday of the month from 6-8 p.m. Each month features live entertainment, specialty coffee, and appetizers, and is open to the Bella Vista community and its neighbors.

Sept. 9 is United Lutheran's Annual Oktoberfest that features live German music and a German meal of brats, beans, sauerkraut, cabbage salad and German Chocolate cake. All are welcome.

United Lutheran's second annual Pumpkin Patch Arts and Crafts Festival will be held over three days, Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 19-21. Contact the church office if you are interested in renting outdoor table space. Food trucks are also needed. Contact the church office for more information. United Lutheran Church is located at 100 Cooper Road, Bella Vista.

Bella Vista

Community Church

Men's Chorus Fall Concert is Sunday, Aug. 27, at 3 p.m. in the sanctuary. Tickets are available at the door.

A free concert for the community featuring Faith & Freedom Bluegrass will be held at the church on Sunday, Sept. 3 at 6:30 p.m.

There are a variety of community life groups available at the Bella Vista Community Church. Contact the church office for more information: email address is [email protected]; phone, 479-855-1126; or stop by the church at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd.

Prayer fellowship meets in the chapel every Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. to pray for individuals and community needs. Prayer requests can be emailed to [email protected].

BVCC offers the opportunity to join its choir and bell choir. Interested individuals are invited to practice on Wednesdays. Bell choir is at 4:30 p.m. and choir practice is at 5:30 p.m.

The Prayer Shawl Ministry is looking for anyone who enjoys knitting or crocheting to join them at the church. This group makes prayer shawls, baby blankets, prayer squares, and hats to minister to others. Yarn is provided.

The church offers ping pong to the community on Thursday mornings from 9-10 a.m. in the fellowship hall.

Presbyterian Church of

Bella Vista

Activities open to the community include the Exercise Group, which meets on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7:45 a.m. in the fellowship hall. The Busy Hands knit and crochet group meets on Fridays at 1 p.m. in the office lobby.

First United

Methodist Church

The church is offering a support group for those experiencing grief in the loss of a spouse or other loved one; loss of a job; the end of a relationship; loss of independence, et cetera. The group meets on the first and third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the parlor.

The first Thursday of every month there is a support group for those living with or providing care for a loved one with cognitive issues. Sponsored and facilitated by the Schmieding Center, the group meets at 12:30 p.m. in the parlor. Respite care is available at the church for loved ones while you attend the meeting.

The Cancer Support group meets the third Thursday of each month in the parlor at 6:30 p.m. Whether a person has just received a diagnosis or is a long-time survivor, all are welcome to support and encourage one another.

Individuals can work on their breathing, relaxation and simple meditation practices with the Yoga group on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. in Becker Hall.

Highlands Church

A United Methodist Congregation

Highlands (United Methodist) Church is having its 6th annual free Cruise-In & Car Show, Sept. 30, at 371 Glasgow Road in Bella Vista. The event is open to all vehicles free of charge; no judging; spectators are welcome. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and spectators can enjoy the show from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Car participants will receive one free lunch ticket. Additional lunch tickets are available for each $10 charity donation. Spectators are also invited to enjoy lunch with a $10 charity donation.

Village Bible Church

Each Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Village Bible hosts its Praise & Prayer service that is open to all.

The Oasis Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon. The church currently serves the physical and spiritual needs of approximately 250 families.

Beautiful Savior

Lutheran Church

Exercise classes are offered to seniors at no cost. Classes are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1-2 p.m. They use video-led programs which always emphasize that each person should only do what they are comfortable doing. Currently there are participants on a variety of levels of ability.

The areas of exercise addressed are balance, core strengthening, low impact cardio, resistance bands, hand held weights and other areas of senior fitness. If interested contact Pastor Fischer at 479-876-2155.

Bella Vista

Christian Fellowship

The Bella Vista Christian Fellowship is a gathering of Christians seeking meaningful Christian worship and fellowship. It is ecumenical in design and non-denominational with open communion and all are welcome.

The life and ministry of the Bella Vista Christian Fellowship is administered by the members. Pastor Richard A. Solberg leads Sunday worship, but the organization and direction of the fellowship is assumed by the laity. This is a lay-led fellowship where everyone has a sense of ownership and responsibility.

Meeting time is every Sunday at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of St. Bernard's Catholic Church located at 1 St. Bernard Lane in Bella Vista. They welcome both Christians and seekers to worship. Questions can be answered by emailing [email protected].

