Bella Vista, Bentonville Restaurant Inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness.

Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing. Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items.

Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

July 31

All In 1 Stop

2811 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista

Priority violations: Sausage at 110 degrees and kolaches at 100 degrees in the hot-hold case. Milk at 45 degrees in the glass refrigerator.

Priority foundation violations: Kolaches not prepared on-site were being sold in the hot-hold case.

Core violations: No documentation of a Certified Food Protection Manager.

Dunkin' Donuts

2309 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Permit expired.

El Pueblito Mexican Restaurant

1707 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista

Priority violations: Employee did not wash hands and changed gloves between handling raw meat and touching fried shrimp. Pork in the large stainless refrigerator at 46 degrees from several days prior, and was stacked in the refrigerator. Beans at 98 degrees and beef at 109 degrees in the hot-hold serving table, and queso at 114 degrees in hot-hold unit.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

McDonald's

805 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Wiping cloths stored in sanitizer at 25 ppm chlorine. Liquid was visibly cloudy.

Core violations: Hand sink near food prep area was too hot (125 degrees) to wash hands. Accumulation of ice in walk-in freezer is causing ice to accumulate on the outside of boxes and bags of food. Leak from ceiling in back storage area is leaking onto packages of single-use plastic items.

Sonic Drive-In

2502 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Uncovered employee beverages located throughout prep area. Employees wearing wristwatches.

White Oak Moark

701 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: Sliced cheese in walk-in cooler was at 53 degrees and sliced beef was at 56 degrees.

Priority foundation violations: Inside of ice machine has an accumulation of black residue.

Core violations: Boxes of single-use plastic items for food were stored on the floor in back storage area. Multiple surfaces throughout kitchen and back storage area have an accumulation of food residue, dirt, dust, and/or trash. Areas to note: Outside of ice machine, shelves holding packaged food and plastic single-use items and walls and floors in back storage area. Trash and miscellaneous items under shelves (under shelf holding oven, under shelf holding tobacco products). Miscellaneous items throughout back storage area.

Aug. 1

Kum & Go

2710 S.E. Moberly Lane, Bentonville

Priority violations: Raw eggs being stored above ready-to-eat items in walk-in cooler.

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: None

Kum & Go

2811 E. Central Ave., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No CFM documentation available.

Kum & Go

800 S.E. J St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Men's restroom lacking paper towels.

Core violations: None

Mazzio's Pizza

1117 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: No chlorine residual on test strip from dish machine. Container is close to being empty and may not be dispensing the correct amount of chlorine. Ranch dressing (53 degrees) and chopped ham (56 degrees) in buffet cooler.

Priority foundation violations: Two wiping cloth buckets in front prep area were at 0 ppm quat and being used.

Core violations: No Certified Food Safety Manager. Hole (roughly 2 inch diameter) in wall in storage area with daylight coming through. Surfaces throughout kitchen have an accumulation of food residue, grease and dust. Areas to note: wall in front prep area, floor in walk-in cooler, walls throughout kitchen, handles of upright freezers and shelf underneath fryer. Shelf and wall next to fryer are coming apart, exposing a non-smooth surface that is hard to clean. This has caused a large amount of grease build-up. Floor around mop sink area has broken tile.

Aug. 2

Dogs-4-Dogs

804 Kings Drive, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: Permit expired.

Aug. 3

Andy's Frozen Custard

1644 E. Centerton Blvd., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Test strips did not match the sanitizer.

Core violations: Flies, crickets and grasshoppers inside the facility. Pails used to prepare ice cream were stored in the walk-in cooler in contact with water. Box of cups stored on the floor. Standing water in the warewashing area and walk-in cooler. The retail food permit was not posted.

Arkanseoul

1335 S. Main St., Suite 1, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No quat test strips available. Containers and equipment near three-compartment sink area and walk-in cooler have an accumulation of food residue.

Ron's Hamburgers and Chili

1702 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 12, Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: None

Core violations: No Certified Food Safety Manager.

Table at the Station

409 S.E. Sixth St., Bentonville

Priority violations: None

Priority foundation violations: Hand sink at front of prep area was removed. Pan-seared ahi tuna not marked under consumer advisory on menu. Consumer advisory missing on brunch menu. Wiping cloths in buckets at 0 ppm quat.

Core violations: None

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

July 31 -- Discovery Bridge Preschool, Inc., 1715 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista; PopUp Drink Thru, 2001 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville; Spice Of India, 1001 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Aug. 1 -- Arby's, 1202 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Honey Bean, 507 Old Forge Drive, Bentonville

Aug. 2 -- Walmart Neighborhood Market - Deli/Bakery, 1400 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville