Advocates want passenger rail service back in Northwest Arkansas

Traveling by rail in Arkansas amounts to an Amtrak route that slices diagonally across the state and a couple of excursion trains.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation is looking at new possibilities, and a local group wants to see passenger rail service return to Northwest Arkansas to meet anticipated demand.

The first railroad steamed into Northwest Arkansas in 1881, beginning a long presence in the region hauling apples, timber, canned goods and other freight as well as people, according to historians with the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. In 1908, the 31-mile trip between Rogers and Siloam Springs might take 90 minutes by rail as opposed to five or six hours by wagon.

Passenger service declined on all rail lines during the 1950s with the rise of automobile use and the interstate highway system. The Frisco terminated its Northwest Arkansas passenger service in 1965. The last passenger train out of Fayetteville departed Sept. 18 of that year. The Kansas City Southern line through Siloam Springs continued passenger service for a couple of years after Frisco.

The Department of Transportation is hosting a series of face-to-face listening sessions as part of its update of the 2015 Arkansas State Rail Plan to hear what ideas people have on various rail-related topics. Among those are passenger and freight rail service, safety and economic growth opportunities.

The plan is important because it charts a direction for freight and passenger rail in the state and is required for Arkansas to be eligible for federal rail funding. The plan will establish a vision and priorities for freight and passenger rail in Arkansas.

"It's a new approach to the Railroad Coordination Section," said Greg Nation, who heads it up. The Railroad Coordination Section is a division within the Transportation Department that focuses on railroads.

Nation said the Transportation Department wants to better understand the needs and requirements of passenger rail and how it can eventually take on a larger role -- whether as advocates for local governments or statewide leadership.

Katie Kirk, a senior planner with consultants Cambridge Systematics, said the company is trying to get an idea whether people want passenger rail and what their vision is for the future of passenger rail in the state. While there's no clear money source available for passenger rail, Kirk said documenting the public's needs and wants is a first step to applying for grants or leading to public/private partnerships.

"Compared to freight rail, the stakeholder groups for passenger rail are enormous," Kirk said.

Kirk said Amtrak's Texas Eagle service between Chicago and San Antonio runs through the state from northeast to southwest and has six stations, but doesn't attract a lot of riders.

"In Arkansas, this is primarily a night train. It hits Little Rock just before midnight," Kirk said. "But that's it. Clearly up here there is no service. Really the closest stations are going to be Little Rock, Walnut Ridge, Oklahoma City and, up north, Kansas City. That's basically in the three- or four-hour range from here by car."

Richard Billingsley is president of NWA Go, a local group that advocates for public transit, including rail.

"The problem with that route of course is it's in the middle of the night, so nobody's going to ride it from Arkansas or very few people," Billingsley said. "We want a second route that goes in daylight hours so people can actually use it."

Kirk said Arkansas doesn't have any control over the Amtrak schedules. Nation said another issue is Amtrak runs on Union Pacific tracks in Arkansas and is not the preferred user, meaning they're not a priority for scheduling.

Local rail interest

Members of NWA Go would like to see bus service in the four major cities in Northwest Arkansas linked regionally by bus rapid transit and commuter rail transit services in the future.

Bus rapid transit is a bus-based transit system that delivers fast and efficient service that may include dedicated lanes, traffic signal priority, off-board fare collection, elevated platforms and enhanced stations. Because it contains features similar to a light rail or subway system, it is often considered more reliable, convenient and faster than regular bus services. Bus rapid transit is able to avoid the delays that can slow regular bus services, like being stuck in traffic and queuing to pay on board.

By 2045, the Northwest Arkansas population is expected to exceed a million. NWA Go member Tom Brown said the region needs to establish an integrated transit network in the interim to avoid potentially dramatic economic and social impacts resulting from progressively increasing traffic congestion.

"It's going to get really crowded here really fast with the number of people moving in, and you're going to want to begin developing this right now so you have it when you need it," Billingsley said. "I can tell you there's a lot of interest in the public even in terms of like, light rail."

Billingsley said plans for light rail should at least be developed to the point of being shovel ready, which can take a couple of decades.

"So, we're behind," he said.

The region's current transportation plans don't include bus rapid transit or light rail options, which have proven to be cost-prohibitive and problematic to implement, according to Tim Conklin, executive director at the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission.

"The Metropolitan Transportation Plan really drives everything transportation-wise in Northwest Arkansas, and, of course, to be able to get a light rail or commuter rail or bus rapid transit here in Northwest Arkansas we gotta get on the plan," Brown said.

Billingsley also said Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads recently merged, and he'd like to see a route combining their tracks in western Benton County with those of Arkansas & Missouri Railroad to make a passenger route through Northwest Arkansas.

Billingsley said Amtrak is looking at setting up a new route from Dallas to Atlanta that would run through Shreveport. Louisiana also has a state rail plan including possible passenger service between New Orleans and Shreveport, he said.

"I think this could be a big advantage to us if we could get this," Billingsley said.

Passenger service on the line that runs through western Benton County would also be helpful to communities along the route such as Siloam Springs, Decatur and Gravette, Billingsley said.

There once was passenger service from Siloam Springs to Kansas City, but the route is only used for freight now.

"We'd love to have an Amtrak station or a couple here in this area because people here have moved from other places, and they want to ride trains," Billingsley said. "I'd like to go see the Kansas City Chiefs or the Royals play and taking a train would be ideal for me."

Billingsley said his group would also like to see high-speed rail established between Northwest Arkansas and Little Rock and on to Memphis.

He noted the Walmart.com completion facility and Amazon.com completion facility on the Arkansas River in North Little Rock.

"They're all going to Memphis anyway to the international airport, that's the hub for FedEx," Billingsley said. "So, if we had a really high-speed line, it's not just about people, it's about moving light freight. I think that would be kind of a value added."

Brown said population projections for the Northwest Arkansas metro area estimate a million people by 2045 and county projections show up to 70% of the state's population, 2.8 million, will be living in Northwest Arkansas, Little Rock and the eight counties in between.

But, Kirk said density has to also be a consideration.

"It's really going to matter how the growth happens and where the growth happens," Kirk said. "A sprawling development pattern is not really conducive to high speed rail."

An expensive proposition

Regional Planners have maintained the region needs to focus on improving public transportation bus service first, before jumping into a billion-dollar commuter rail system.

Planners received a study in 2014 that said while commuter light rail could work in the Northwest Arkansas corridor, finding the money to pay for the project would be difficult.

The study found commuter rail in a new right of way along Interstate 49 from Greenland to Rogers would cost an estimated $2.2 to $2.3 billion, according to Keith Jones, an engineer and vice president of URS Corp., the consulting firm that did the study. The estimated cost of building a route in the I-49 corridor would exceed the total cost for all the projects in the region's Long Range Transportation Plan combined.

"A separate light rail is very expensive just because it's really no different than building a multi-lane highway. You've gotta buy right of way and every parcel has to be dealt with, and you've gotta relocate businesses, relocate residential folks, all that kind of stuff," Jones said.

A light rail project is also not likely to qualify for federal money, according to the study. Population densities in the region and estimated ridership are probably not enough to generate the projected ridership numbers required, according to Jones.

Building and operating a light rail network using the Arkansas & Missouri Railroad right of way was estimated to cost about $693 million, according to the study.

A pilot bus rapid transit program would cost about $20 million to get up and running, according to findings from the study.

The study, a requisite for federal assistance, was paid for with a $200,000 grant from the Federal Transit Administration. It examined two options for rail: light rail on a new right of way roughly parallel to Interstate 49 from Greenland to Bella Vista and rail using the existing Arkansas & Missouri Railroad right of way wherever possible. The southern terminus would be in Greenland, but the rail line departs from the corridor south of Bentonville and would require a connector of some sort to serve Bentonville and Bella Vista.

Arkansas & Missouri officials have said they would be open to talking about the possibility of using or sharing their right of way.

Tim Simon of Alliance Transportation Group, the firm commissioned to do the region's transit plan, urged planners and public transit providers Ozark Regional Transit and Razorback Transit to focus on improving local bus routes first.

"The focus is on fixing the core, fixed-route, urban transit system on a regional and local basis," he said.

Simon said more advanced transit plans could be something to consider down the road. Those could be a light rail system or a rapid transit system that may include dedicated lanes, bus ways, traffic signal priority, off-board fare collection, elevated platforms and enhanced stations.

"I wouldn't put that out there now because you need to fix your foundation," Simon said of bus rapid transit or light rail. "You can build light rail that runs every five minutes up and down the corridor, but what are people going to do when they get off, just wait 15 minutes for a bus? It doesn't work. I think we're going to make recommendations to get your core service up and running."

Paying for expanded public transit of any kind has proven problematic because there's no dedicated local funding source. Washington County voters in 2012 soundly rejected a quarter-cent sales tax for public transit. The measure never made it to the ballot in Benton County.

NWA Democrat-Gazette/BEN GOFF @NWABENGOFF A Arkansas & Missouri Railroad train passes Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at the crossing on East Emma Avenue in Springdale.



Daily Record photograph by Steve Davis A mother and son waved as their Arkansas and Missouri Railroad train passed through downtown Rogers Tuesday morning.



A Frisco train with four cars at the Rogers depot in the late 1880s. (Courtesy Shiloh Museum of Ozark History/ Velda Brotherton Collection (S-99-2-636)



