Welcome to Arkansas and welcome to Bella Vista

Since 1985, the Arkansas Welcome Center in Bella Vista has been available as a rest area for motorists and visitors to the state, providing green space and clean restrooms, and distributing free coffee, stickers, buttons, maps and brochures about attractions throughout Arkansas.

Before the pandemic, the facility hosted about 30,000 visitors a year. Since that time it is seeing about 20,000 annually.

The center is located across Highway 71 from Lake Bella Vista, at 13750 Visitor's Center Drive, Bella Vista, but it is officially named the Arkansas Welcome Center -- Bentonville.

After nearly 40 years in operation, the local facility will be repurposed when staff are relocated to a new welcome center at the interchange of I-49 and Highway 72 east of Gravette.

"With the opening of the Interstate 49 Bella Vista Bypass in September 2022 and the many motorists that drive that interstate, it made perfect sense to build a new center along the bypass," reads an article published in the Summer 2023 edition of Arkansas Highways Magazine, a publication of ARDOT.

The article says design plans for the new center are almost complete, with input received from community leaders in Northwest Arkansas. The new site will include picnic tables in a wooded picnic grove, bicycle racks and outdoor space for potential art installations.

A time frame for its completion is not included in the publication. The article does point out the facility will be the state's newest welcome center.