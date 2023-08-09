Scoreboard

Bella Vista Men's

9-Hole Golf Association

Highlands, Aug. 2

Low Individual Net

A-FLIGHT -- First, Bill Winzig (36); second, Tom Van Etta (37); third, (tie), Ralph Trigg (38) and Joe D'Anna (38)

B-FLIGHT -- First, Mike Dixon (34); second, (tie), Jerry Young (35) and Howard Lofkvist (35)

C-FLIGHT -- First, Robert Jank (37 ); second, (tie) Jack Doyle (41), John Hogan (41), and Jim Sours (41)

D-FLIGHT -- First, (tie), Marty Fordham (37) and David Schenk (37); second, Doug Johnston (39)

Email scores to [email protected]