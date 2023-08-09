RELIGION: Burnout is a leakage of spiritual power

Emile Calliet, the French mystic and professor of philosophy, spoke often about the condition we commonly refer to as "burnout."

He described it as "a leakage of spiritual power." He told his students this condition was caused not by external pressure, but by internal deterioration.

No doubt we can all relate. External pressure is not nearly as overwhelming when we are where we should be spiritually. However, during those times when we allow ourselves to drift from daily fellowship with God, the smallest inconvenience can immobilize any of us.

The time you spend in prayer and worship each morning is your protection from becoming spiritually drained. This time will give you strength to face challenges you could never face on your own.

What's more, it serves to remind you to rely on God throughout the day, instead of trying foolishly to face the challenges before you, both big and little, without his help.

The Psalmist must have recognized this as well, when he wrote:

"I lift up my eyes to the hills -- where does my help come from? My help comes from the Lord." (Psalm 121:1-2)

We don't have to handle things on our own. The harder we try to do it ourselves, the faster we burn out. And it's so unnecessary. God is willing to be your source of strength. Lean on him today.

Peace,

Skip

James "Skip" French is the pastor of Highland Christian Church located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. Opinions expressed are those of the author.